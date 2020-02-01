The Portland Trail Blazers game vs. the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, February 4 will now be broadcast exclusively on NBC Sports Northwest with a tip-off time change to 6:00 p.m Pacific Time.

The game was originally slated to air on TNT at 7pm.

Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam will be on the call.

For those of you who love keeping an eye on statistics and more coverage, this is the game for you!

This special broadcast will be brought to you with commercial-free quarters, with 48 game minutes of uninterrupted Trail Blazers basketball. Unique in-game features include extended courtside reports, bonus expert game analysis coverage, exclusive interviews, advanced game stats and much more.

Before the Blazers host the Nuggets on Tuesday, Portland will face the Utah Jazz Saturday evening at Moda Center, tip-off set for 7:30 p.m. (PT) on NBC Sports Northwest.

NBC Sports Northwest to air Blazers vs. Nuggets exclusively on February 4th originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest