NBC Sports, NASCAR launch ‘Grassroots Racing Tour’

NBC Sports and NASCAR launched a new campaign Monday called the “Grassroots Racing Tour.”

The Tour is a season-long campaign of messaging, stories, social videos, in-person appearances from NASCAR drivers & promotion between NASCAR, NBC Sports and over 500 local tracks.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Its primary goal is the growth and cross-promotion of NASCAR and grassroots racing in America.

As part of the campaign, the tracks involved have been sent a “Grassroots Racing Tour” sign to be included in victory lane celebrations.

MORE: ‘The Sims:’ How virtual reality is changing motorsports

MORE: Come together: Grassroots track, NASCAR track unite to grow racing

Stories collected from the tour will be included on NASCAR America and in remote pre-race and in-race elements, including:

Cup driver videos with #MyTrackMyRoots

“50 States in 50 Shows” feature

Jeff Burton, Steve Letarte and Kyle Petty discussed the campaign on NASCAR America.

“This is really simple,” Burton said. “A season-long campaign, you go to a short track … we all love short tracks. You see it, you like it, tweet about it. #MyTrackMyRoots, tell us the cool stories about the people you’re watching racing. The heroes of those race tracks.”

Watch the above video for more on the campaign, including stories from Oswego Speedway in New York and Gas City I-69 Speedway in Indiana.