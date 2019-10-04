When it comes to the Raiders' fantasy outlook for Week 5 against the Chicago Bears, there's good news and bad news.

The good news is around Darren Waller and his sustainability week-after-week. NBC Sports fantasy analyst Josh Norris believes it'll continue.

"There was some buzz that this could happen and how much the Raiders loved him in training camp and it's lead to leading the tight end position in targets and receptions."

Last week, against the Indianapolis Colts, Waller recorded 53 receiving yards and snagged seven of eight targets. This season, he's been successful with 33 of 37 targets.

People ... this will continue to be the case. Even despite the fact that Williams has yet to score a touchdown, he's showing promise.

"Now he hasn't found the end zone so there's still the fantasy ceiling there, and the reason why it's working and why it can continue to work is because he's really the perfect fit for Derek Carr and Jon Gruden," Norris said. "We know with Derek Carr that when things break structure, when he's forced to make a play on his own, he really can't to be perfectly honest and he just loves to check down to his running back or his tight end in the shorter portions of the field and Darren Waller is more of a receiver than anything else."

He could be a top-five tight end at the end of the season, Norris adds.

The bad news? Tyrell Williams.

He's scored a touchdown in every game this season, but Norris doesn't see that continuing.

NBC Sports fantasy analyst has good, bad news for Raiders against Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area