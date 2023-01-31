NBC Sports EDGE's Super Bowl LVII Content Hub









The stage is set as the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will meet in Super Bowl LVII. To help you prepare for the big game, we here at NBC Sports EDGE have created a one-stop shop for all things leading up to the Super Bowl. From betting and matchup previews to the latest shows and podcasts, our content hub has you covered.

ARTICLES

Super Bowl LVIII Player Props: Jerick McKinnon - Vaughn Dalzell breaks down how he is betting Jerick McKinnon's rushing prop of 23.5 in Super Bowl LVII between the Chiefs and Eagles. - READ

NFL Coaching Carousel Tracker 2023 - Kyle Dvorchak tracks all of the NFL coaching interviews and hires following the 2022 NFL season. - READ

PODCASTS AND SHOWS

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry Championship Sunday recap - Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. discuss Sunday's Championship games and early Super Bowl Bets on the latest Happy Hour episode. - WATCH

Bet the EDGE Conference Championship + Super Bowl opening lines - Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick recap the AFC and NFC title games and look at opening Super Bowl lines. - WATCH

Rotoworld Football Show Championship Sunday breakdown - Patrick Daugherty, Denny Carter and Lawrence Jackson break down an action-packed conference championship Sunday. - WATCH

VIDEOS

Matthew Berry: "Give me the Chiefs" to win the Super Bowl - Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. run through their (very) early Super Bowl LVII bets including a Kansas City Chiefs cover, a look at the Philadelphia Eagles and more. - WATCH

Peter King's NFL Awards Picks: Eyeing Daboll for COTY - Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick are joined by Peter King on Bet the Edge to discuss their favorite picks for the NFL awards markets including COY, MVP, CPOY and others. - WATCH