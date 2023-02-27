NBC Sports EDGE's 2023 NFL Draft Content Hub









The 2023 NFL Draft is rapidly approaching! As our team gets you ready for April's big event, we've compiled this content hub as a one-stop-shop for all of your draft needs. Whether you seek prospect rankings, mock drafts or NFL Combine notes, you've come to the right place.

NFL Scouting Combine

Pre-Combine RB rankings: Eric Froton ranks the 2023 NFL Draft RB class and offers in-depth analysis on the second tier of RBs after Bijan Robinson - READ

Pre-Combine QB rankings: Eric Froton breaks down and ranks the 2023 NFL Draft quarterback class heading into the NFL Scouting Combine - READ

NFL Draft Rankings

Top 75 overall prospect rankings: Connor Rogers expands his 2023 NFL Draft rankings from a top 25 to a top 75 right before he heads to Indianapolis for the NFL Combine - READ

Initial top 25 overall prospect rankings: Connor Rogers highlights his initial top 25 rankings for the 2023 NFL Draft, highlighted by four QBs, two RBs and one TE - READ

Mock Drafts

Kyle Dvorchak's mock draft 1.0: Kyle reveals his first mock draft of the year - READ

Video

Rogers: Bijan is the best RB prospect I've seen since Saquon - WATCH

Bryce Young's pre-NFL Combine No. 1 pick odds - WATCH

NFL Draft markets: No. 1 pick, first WR selected - WATCH

Eagles, Vikings could be fits for Bijan Robinson - WATCH

Connor Rogers' 2023 NFL Draft prospect rankings - WATCH

Key Dates to Know in NFL Offseason

Feb. 28 – March 6:

NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis

March 7 at 4:00 p.m. ET:

Franchise & Transition Tags deadline

March 13:

Legal negotiating window ahead of NFL Free Agency

March 15 at 4:00 p.m. ET:

Free Agency Begin

April 27-29:

2023 NFL Draft from Kansas City

