NBC Sports Edge Week 12 Optimizer Lineups









NBC Sports Edge Draft Kings Optimizer Lineup

QB - Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland | $6,600 | 26.0 Points = 3.62 PPT

RB - Kenneth Walker, Michigan State | $8,900 | 28.5 Points = 3.20 PPT

RB - B.J. Baylor, Oregon State | $7,100 | 25.1 Points = 3.54 PPT

WR - Jahan Dotson, Penn State | $7,900 | 27.1 Points = 3.43 PPT

WR - Billy Kemp Jr., UVA | $5,800 | 19.6 Points = 3.38 PPT

WR - Parker Washington, Penn State | $4,100 | 14.5 Points = 3.54 PPT

Flex - Josh McCray, Illinois | $3,100 | 7.5 Points = 2.42 PPT

S-Flex - Aidan O’Connell, Purdue | $6,500| 25.6 Points = 3.94 PPT

Projected Total Points = 173.9

50,000/$50,000

NBC Sports Edge FanDuel Optimizer Lineup

QB - Anthony Richardson, Florida | $7,000 | 23.3 Points = 3.33 PPT

RB - Kenneth Walker, Michigan State | $9,000 | 24.3 Points = 2.70 PPT

RB - B.J. Baylor, Oregon State | 21.3 Points = 2.73 PPT

WR - Jahan Dotson, Penn State | $9,000 | 20 Points = 2.22 PPT

WR - John Metchie, Alabama | $8,900 | 17.9 Points = 1.98 PPT

WR - Zay Flowers, BC | $7,300 | 11 Points = 1.51 PPT

S-Flex - Brennan Armstrong, UVA | $10,700 | 30.1 Points = 2.81 PPT

Projected Total Points = 147.6

$59,700/$60,000

Jahan Dotson and Parker Washington are both present in the Optimizer’s lineups, which is understandable considering Michigan State’s pass defense has been nothing short of horrid this season, as they allow 340 yards per game through the air and 23 total touchdowns. Last week against Ohio State, all three Buckeye starting receivers went over 100-yards with a touchdown. For his part, Dotson has feasted on lower echelon defenses, obliterating Maryland for 56.3 points two weeks ago while also posting 32.9 points against Ohio State and 29.3 against Indiana. Washington had an explosive performance against Michigan, catching four passes for 92 yards while also posting 9 receptions for 108 yards two games prior against Ohio State. Last week he caught 6 passes for 72 yards and a touchdown against Rutgers, despite Sean Clifford being sick and ineffective before departing. He looks to be the logical successor when Dotson enters the NFL Draft after this season, which is a premium fantasy position for as long as OC Mike Yurcich’s pass heavy offensive structure is in place. His price is still very affordable at $4,100 despite his recent run of productive games…..Another week and another lineup with The Optimizer rostering Billy Kemp Jr., which is understandable considering his 92 targets is top-15 in the nation on a per game basis, and that includes last week’s four target load with Brennan Armstrong out and five targets in Week 9 when he got injured and had to leave the contest. In the six games prior to his injury, he received at least 10 targets in every single one. He only had three receptions for 24 yards last week against Pitt in a game where UVA scored 38 points. Ra’Shaun Henry is a viable alternative at $3,900 after catching 3 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown last week and would allow managers to fit a more prominent flex player than Josh McCray into their Draft Kings lineups …..Brennan Armstrong made a triumphant return from his rib injury to throw for 487 yards and three touchdowns last week against Pitt. This week he faces a solid Virginia Tech defense that is in transition after HC Justin Fuente was canned this past week. He is the fifth most expensive QB on the FanDuel main slate and is as safe a pick as it gets at the quarterback position…..B.J. Baylor is a lynchpin of both Optimizer lineups, with the OSU bell cow producing at an elite level by producing at least 100 total yards in 6 of his last 8 contests and producing at least 14 DFS points in all but one contest this season. Though Oregon State faces their in-state rival Oregon in the Civil War, the Ducks have allowed a 43% success rate (73rd) and 2.2 Points Per Drive (65th), so it’s not like their defense has been impenetrable. Last week Utah RB Tavion Thomas carved up the ducks for 94 yards and 3 touchdowns, so Baylor is still a very respectable option in both DFS formats…..You have to give John Metchie credit, the Alabama wideout started off the season slowly by posting less less than 12.5 DFS points in five of his first six games. However in his last five games he has recorded at least 18 points in four of them, with a monster 10 catch, 173 yard, one touchdown performance last week against Arkansas last week, netting DFS managers 28.3 points. He’s an imminently bankable receiver this week in the Iron Bowl against Auburn…..Nobody missed BC QB Phil Jurkovec more than Zay Flowers, as the explosive wideout was plagued by Dennis Grosel’s inconsistency. Over the past two games, Flowers has put up 42.3 DFS points combined thanks to three long touchdown receptions which is his calling card. This week Flowers will continue to bloom against a Wake Forest defense that allows 6.2 yards per play (120th), 7.6 yards per pass (77th) and a 48% success rate (117th) in addition to ranking 107th in explosiveness. He represents an excellent value as the 12th priced wide receiver in the FanDuel main slate, and is by far the most attractive option under $7,000.