NBC Sports' Chris Simms doesn't fault Washington for Alex Smith's comments

Alex Smith's return from a life-threatening leg injury is a comeback story for the ages, one that earned him the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year award after a season in which he led the Washington Football Team to a surprise postseason berth.

It's a story that sounds like it should have a happy ending, but according to the veteran quarterback himself in an interview with GQ, he wasn't exactly welcomed back into the fold with open arms. In fact, Smith is quite definitive when he says the Washington Football Team "didn't want [him] there."

In hindsight, this may be an unfortunate quote for WFT fans to hear. But if you ask NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms, it's hard to blame Washington for feeling apprehensive.

"I'm not going to fault the Washington Football Team," Simms told co-host Mike Florio this week in reaction to Smith's comments to GQ. "I was like 'What? He's going to play?' It's scary. And as we talked about many times during the year watching him play, I felt like I was watching my son out there, where I was like 'Oh gosh, get down, don't get hurt, oh, get out of the way, don't let them do that to you.' I was always worried about his leg and that whole situation there."

Simms certainly wasn't the only observer to worry. Countless fans and media members tweeted during Smith's first game back about how nervous they were with every snap, especially with defensive linemen like Aaron Donald bearing down on him all game long.

Getting hit and taking sacks is an unavoidable part of playing quarterback in the NFL, and if Smith wants to keep playing, there's always going to be at least some concern in the back of the minds of fans watching his games.

For Simms, the solution to that problem is simple — retirement.

"I want to say please retire," Simms continued. "I don't mean that in any disrespect to Alex Smith, I just want to say please retire, it's been a great run, it's awesome, I don't want to see anything else happen, you got back, you played. But I have a feeling he's gonna try and go somewhere and be a backup quarterback still. I don't get the sense he's going to retire."

Smith hasn't hinted at any plans to retire just yet. If he does move on from Washington, it's not likely he'll receive a big payday or even a starting job anywhere. Simms even thinks he'd be better suited in a third-stringer role rather than a standard backup. But Smith overcame so much in his comeback effort that he may have a strong desire to play another few seasons.

For that to happen, he'll have to convince the coaching staff — either in Washington or elsewhere — that it's safe for him to do so.