NBC Sports Chicago to replay select White Sox games

Chicago, IL (June 1, 2020) – NBC Sports Chicago has announced additional pro game replacement programming as the network will be re-airing select Chicago White Sox telecasts covering the years of 1993 to 2019. Among the featured games include the White Sox 1993 AL Western Division clincher featuring Bo Jackson's "Moon Shot," 2005's World Series Game 4 championship clincher, Jim Thome's 500th career home run from 2007, Mark Buehrle's 2007 no-hitter and 2009 perfect game, along with 2019 standout offensive performances from Tim Anderson, Yoan Moncada and Jose Abreu and much more. NBC Sports Chicago is scheduled to air White Sox "Classics" telecasts weekday afternoons at varied times beginning Monday, June 8 through Tuesday, June 30. Authenticated NBC Sports Chicago subscribers can also stream select "Classics" match-ups online via NBCSportsChicago.com/WatchLive. (NOTES: Game replays will only be made available to viewers within NBC Sports Chicago's designated viewing territory; schedule subject to change.)

Please note NBC Sports Chicago's "White Sox Classics" game schedule beginning Monday, June 8; complete "Classics" calendar schedule here: NBCSportsChicago.com/Classic:

Monday, June 8 – 3:30 PM

White Sox vs. Seattle (From 9/27/93 -- 4-2 win -- Bo Jackson's 3-run "Moon Shot" helps Sox clinch AL West title)



Tuesday, June 9 – 2:30 PM

White Sox vs. St. Louis (From 6/10/98 -- 10-8 win -- Down 7-0 in the 5th/8-4 in the 9th, Sox storm back thanks to Albert Belle's 3-run 9th inning blast and two bombs via Robin Ventura, including a two-run walk-off HR in the 11th)



Wednesday, June 10 – 3:00 PM

White Sox vs. Detroit (From 5/25/03 -- 8-5 win – Joe Crede with a GW 3-run shot in the 12th)



Thursday, June 11 – 3:30 PM

White Sox vs. Cleveland (From 4/28/04 -- 9-8 win -- Sox score 5 in the 9th for the huge victory; Juan Uribe, Timo Perez and Crede with three hits apiece)



Story continues

Friday, June 12 – 3:00 PM

White Sox at Houston (From 10/26/05 -- 1-0 World Series Championship-clinching win – White Sox win first title in 88 years; Jermaine Dye WS MVP)



Monday, June 15 – 3:00 PM

White Sox vs. St. Louis (From 6/20/06 -- 20-6 win -- The White Sox offense was on fire with 24 total hits, 20 runs, including 11 in the 3rd; Dye & Crede each with four hits; HRs via A.J. Pierzynski, Crede and Uribe)



Tuesday, June 16 – 3:30 PM

White Sox vs. LA Angels (From 9/16/07 -- 9-7 win -- Jim Thome smacks his 500th career HR to win it in the 9th)



Wednesday, June 17 – 4:00 PM

White Sox vs. Texas (From 4/18/07 -- 6-0 win -- Mark Buehrle throws the 16th no-hitter in franchise history with only one walk; Thome with two HRs; Dye w/Grand Slam)



Thursday, June 18 – 3:30 PM

White Sox vs. Cleveland (From 8/8/07 -- 6-5 win -- Back-and-forth Sox victory featured game-tying HRs from Dye in the 8th, Pierzynski in the 12th; Uribe with walk-off two-run HR in the 13th)



Friday, June 19 – 3:30 PM

White Sox vs. Texas (From 7/23/08 -- 10-8 win -- AL home run leader Carlos Quentin powers the Sox with a pair of longshots in this come-from-behind thriller; Thome also goes deep with 3-run shot)



Monday, June 22 – 2:00 PM

White Sox vs. Detroit (From 8/5/08 -- 10-8 win -- 9th inning heroics via Alexei Ramirez and a GW three-run shot via Nick Swisher in the 14th seal this sweet White Sox winner)



Tuesday, June 23 – 4:00 PM

White Sox vs. Tampa Bay (From 7/23/09 -- 5-0 win -- Buehrle does it again, this time with a perfect game, just the 18th in MLB history; memorable game-saving catch by Dewayne Wise in the 9th)



Wednesday, June 24 – 3:00 PM

White Sox vs. Houston (From 8/10/17 -- 3-2 win -- Future White Sox cornerstone Yoan Moncada previewed his offensive prowess with a game-tying HR in the 9th and a walk-off GW single in the 11th)



Thursday, June 25 – 3:00 PM

White Sox vs. Cleveland (9/25/18 -- 5-4 win -- Daniel Palka comes through in the clutch with a 9th inning 2-run walk-off single; special telecast honoring the retirement of longtime White Sox producer/director Jim Angio)



Friday, June 26 – 3:00 PM

White Sox vs. Seattle (4/5/19 -- 10-8 win -- 2019 Home Opener highlighted by four RBI from Moncada, along with a HR and three RBI from Anderson)



Monday, June 29 – 2:30 PM

White Sox vs. Detroit (4/26/19 -- 12-11 win -- Down 8-1 in the 4th, the Sox bats came alive finishing with 21 hits thanks to four hits apiece from Abreu and Anderson, not to mention TA's walk-off HR)



Tuesday, June 30 – 2:30 PM

White Sox vs. Detroit (7/3/19 -- 9-6 win – An AL Central Division thriller that featured some extra-inning power from Moncada in the 10th to tie it up, along with Abreu's walk-off winner in the 12th)



All Times Central Time

Schedule Subject to Change



PROGRAMMING NOTES:

- NBC Sports Chicago will also re-air its acclaimed Original Production documentary "Believe: The Story of the 2005 Chicago White Sox" on Wednesday, June 3 at 10:30 PM and on Saturday, June 6 at 3:30 PM.

- For the latest news, analysis, team/league updates and team-specific podcasts, fans are urged to visit NBCSportsChicago.com or download the "MyTeams by NBC Sports" app.





