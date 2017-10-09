NBC Sports Chicago continues its expanded, multi-platform Cubs/NLDS coverage

Game 3 coverage TODAY (Monday, October 9) – LIVE from Wrigley Field

"Cubs Pregame Live: NLDS Game 3" at 2:30 PM CT

"Cubs Postgame Live: NLDS Game 3" at approx. 6:00 PM CT (on NBC Sports Chicago+)

Game 4 coverage TOMORROW (Tuesday, October 10) – LIVE from Wrigley Field

"Cubs Pregame Live: NLDS Game 4" (either approx. 3:30 PM CT on NBC Sports Chicago or approx. 6:00 PM on NBC Sports Chicago+)

"Cubs Postgame Live: NLDS Game 4" (either approx. 7:30 PM CT on NBC Sports Chicago+ or approx. 10:00 PM on NBC Sports Chicago)

Former Cubs standout starter/reliever & fan favorite RYAN DEMPSTER joins hosts David Kaplan and David DeJesus for "Cubs Pregame Live" today & tomorrow from Wrigley Field!

"In the Loop: Road to a Repeat" Cubs specials to air weeknights at 10:30 PM CT

Chicago, IL (October 9, 2017) – NBC Sports Chicago, the multi-platform home for the most games and the most comprehensive coverage of defending World Series Champion Chicago Cubs, will continue to provide fans with LIVE expanded, surrounding coverage of the Cubs hosting the Washington Nationals in the NLDS today and tomorrow from Wrigley Field!

With the series tied at 1-1, the NLDS shifts to Wrigley Field this week for Game 3 (TODAY – Mon, Oct. 9) and Game 4 (TOMORROW – Tue, Oct. 10) and NBC Sports Chicago will deliver expanded editions of Cubs Pregame Live presented by Fields Auto Group and Cubs Postgame Live presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Illinois LIVE from the Brickhouse Tavern overlooking the always-festive Park at Wrigley.

For Cubs Pregame Live editions this week, hosts David Kaplan (@thekapman) and David DeJesus (@David_DeJesus3) will be joined by former Cubs standout starter/reliever & fan favorite Ryan Dempster (@Dempster46), along up-to-the-minute on-field reports via Cubs beat reporter Kelly Crull (@Kelly_Crull) and NBCSportsChicago.com Cubs "Insider" Patrick Mooney (@MooneyNBCS).