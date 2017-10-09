NBC Sports Chicago continues its expanded, multi-platform Cubs/NLDS coverage
Game 3 coverage TODAY (Monday, October 9) – LIVE from Wrigley Field
"Cubs Pregame Live: NLDS Game 3" at 2:30 PM CT
"Cubs Postgame Live: NLDS Game 3" at approx. 6:00 PM CT (on NBC Sports Chicago+)
Game 4 coverage TOMORROW (Tuesday, October 10) – LIVE from Wrigley Field
"Cubs Pregame Live: NLDS Game 4" (either approx. 3:30 PM CT on NBC Sports Chicago or approx. 6:00 PM on NBC Sports Chicago+)
"Cubs Postgame Live: NLDS Game 4" (either approx. 7:30 PM CT on NBC Sports Chicago+ or approx. 10:00 PM on NBC Sports Chicago)
Former Cubs standout starter/reliever & fan favorite RYAN DEMPSTER joins hosts David Kaplan and David DeJesus for "Cubs Pregame Live" today & tomorrow from Wrigley Field!
"In the Loop: Road to a Repeat" Cubs specials to air weeknights at 10:30 PM CT
NBC Sports Chicago live stream available 24/7 on NBCSportsChicago.com/WatchLive or via the NBC Sports app
Chicago, IL (October 9, 2017) – NBC Sports Chicago, the multi-platform home for the most games and the most comprehensive coverage of defending World Series Champion Chicago Cubs, will continue to provide fans with LIVE expanded, surrounding coverage of the Cubs hosting the Washington Nationals in the NLDS today and tomorrow from Wrigley Field!
With the series tied at 1-1, the NLDS shifts to Wrigley Field this week for Game 3 (TODAY – Mon, Oct. 9) and Game 4 (TOMORROW – Tue, Oct. 10) and NBC Sports Chicago will deliver expanded editions of Cubs Pregame Live presented by Fields Auto Group and Cubs Postgame Live presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Illinois LIVE from the Brickhouse Tavern overlooking the always-festive Park at Wrigley.
For Cubs Pregame Live editions this week, hosts David Kaplan (@thekapman) and David DeJesus (@David_DeJesus3) will be joined by former Cubs standout starter/reliever & fan favorite Ryan Dempster (@Dempster46), along up-to-the-minute on-field reports via Cubs beat reporter Kelly Crull (@Kelly_Crull) and NBCSportsChicago.com Cubs "Insider" Patrick Mooney (@MooneyNBCS).
Please note the following details for NBC Sports Chicago's surrounding Cubs-Nationals NLDS coverage TODAY & TOMORROW…NOTE: NBC Sports Chicago live stream also available on www.NBCSportsChicago.com/WatchLive or via the NBC Sports app to authenticated NBC Sports Chicago Chicago subscribers:
TODAY – MONDAY, OCTOBER 9
2:30 PM – Cubs Pregame Live: NLDS Game 3 presented by Fields Auto Group – Hosted by NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan and David DeJesus, and featuring Ryan Dempster, this special ONE-HOUR, pre-game edition of Cubs Pregame Live will break down and preview Game 3 of the NLDS featuring numerous interviews, pitching match-up and player analyses, a recap of Games 1 & 2, along with the latest on-field pre-game reports from Kelly Crull and Patrick Mooney. This edition of Cubs Pregame Live can also be viewed on Facebook Live (www.Facebook.com/NBCSChicago).
6:30 PM (time approx. on NBC Sports Chicago+) – Cubs Postgame Live: NLDS Game 3 presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Illinois – An expanded post-game edition of Cubs Postgame Live, hosted by Kaplan and DeJesus, will feature Cubs manager Joe Maddon's post-game press conference, live locker room player interviews, a complete breakdown of Game 3, plus, additional live on-field, post-game reports from Crull, a preview of Game 4, and much more. This edition of Cubs Postgame Live can also be viewed on Facebook Live (www.Facebook.com/NBCSChicago).
TOMORROW – TUESDAY, OCTOBER 10 (two scenarios as Game 4 start time TBD)
3:30 PM (NBC Sports Chicago) or 6:00 PM (NBC Sports Chicago+) – Cubs Pregame Live: NLDS Game 4 presented by Fields Auto Group – Hosted by NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan and David DeJesus, and featuring Ryan Dempster, the network will deliver yet another HOUR-LONG pre-game edition of Cubs Pregame Live with a complete breakdown and preview of Game 4 featuring numerous interviews, pitching match-up and player analyses, a recap of Games 3, along with the latest on-field pre-game reports from Kelly Crull and Patrick Mooney. This edition of Cubs Pregame Live can also be viewed on Facebook Live (www.Facebook.com/NBCSChicago).
7:30 PM (time approx. on NBC Sports Chicago+) or 10:00 PM (time approx. on NBC Sports Chicago) – Cubs Postgame Live: NLDS Game 4 presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Illinois – An expanded edition of Cubs Postgame Live, hosted by Kaplan and DeJesus, will feature Cubs manager Joe Maddon's post-game press conference, live locker room player interviews, a complete breakdown of the Game 4, plus, additional live on-field, post-game reports from Crull, along with a look ahead to Games 5 (if nec.) in Washington. This edition of Cubs Postgame Live can also be viewed on Facebook Live (www.Facebook.com/NBCSChicago).
Throughout the Cubs playoff run, NBC Sports Chicago will provide viewers with expanded Cubs playoff coverage on In the Loop: Road to a Repeat presented by State Farm. This half-hour show, airing weeknights at 10:30 PM, featuring a rotation of Cubs experts including Kaplan, DeJesus, Crull, Mooney, and additional special guests, will provide fans with up-to-the-minute Cubs news and updates, player/manager interviews, workout day feature reports, comprehensive game previews/recaps, an overview of every other MLB Postseason series, and much more.
In addition, NBCSportsChicago.com, will provide even more exclusive Cubs/NLDS content including the following highlights:
- Live stream of Cubs manager Joe Maddon's post-game press conferences (sponsored by Xfinity) following every NLDS game.
- NBCSportsChicago.com Cubs "Insider" Patrick Mooney will provide extensive team/player news, special feature stories, and much more throughout the NLDS. Follow him on Twitter @MooneyNBCS for 24/7 inside access. In addition, Cubs digital reporter and producer Tony Andracki (@TonyAndracki23) will also provide Cubs reports/features on the beat with Mooney for every NLDS game. Plus – David Kaplan (@thekapman), David DeJesus (David_DeJesus3), and Kelly Crull (@Kelly_Crull) will also provide additional updates and reports from their perspective throughout the NLDS.
- Complete coverage of the Cubs/NLDS can be found at NBCSportsChicago.com's "CubsTalk" section presented by Wintrust (http://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/cubs ) featuring the very latest game day reports, detailed series analysis, video features, and much more. For complete 24/7 Cubs coverage, fans are urged to followed @NBCSCubs on Twitter.
- IPowWow – On every edition of "Cubs Pregame Live," Cubs fans can vote in real-time on a specific topical question that will offer up five choices…fans just need to log onto NBCSportsChicago.com/vote to cast their vote as many times as they choose with the immediate percentages of each choice appearing on their desktop, laptop, or mobile device.
- "Cubs Talk PODCAST" presented by Wintrust – Featuring Kaplan, DeJesus, Mooney, Andracki, and an array of special guests, NBC Sports Chicago's "Cubs Talk" podcast features in-depth Cubs/NLDS discussion on the hottest topics surrounding the series and much more. Fans can download all of NBC Sports Chicago's podcasts at NBCSportsChicago.com/podcasts and simply subscribe to them via Apple Podcasts, Google Play or Stitcher. The podcasts can be played on any mobile device, laptop, or desktop computer.
- Push Alerts: NBC Sports Chicago will deliver Cubs push notifications for breaking team and player news, "Insider" reports, plus game reminder alerts via NBC Sports Chicago's SportsTalk app for iOS and Android devices.
In addition to its expanded coverage on Facebook Live, NBC Sports Chicago will offer up even more special coverage on its social media platforms including a multitude of NLDS "Sights & Sounds" moments from Wrigley Field will be provided from ‘NBCSChicago' via Instagram and Snapchat, along with live updates, replays, gifs & more on Twitter via @NBCSCubs.