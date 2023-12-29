NBC Sports Boston's Week 17 picks: History favors Pats as heavy underdogs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

He's only human! John Tomase finally hit a bump by going 0-3 in Week 16 and yet still has a three-game lead, because it was a pretty terrible week for most of the group.

Both Amina Smith and Ted Johnson are within three games, while Michael Holley and Trenni Casey are in striking distance.

Here's a look at the current standings for our 2023 NFL picks contest:

Let's get to this week's picks:

Week 17 Trends

Belichick's Patriots are huge underdogs

The Patriots are 13-point underdogs heading into Sunday's game against the Bills. In his career, Bill Belichick has been an underdog of 13+ points just five times. His teams went 3-2 straight up (including the 2001 Super Bowl vs. the Rams) and 4-1 against the spread.

Michael Holley and Phil Perry both believe that Belichick can at least improve that mark to 5-1 ATS. Tomase stays fading the Patriots because … it's gotten him this far, right?

So much love for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens

It's a matchup of two teams that love to cover the number. Miami (10-5 ATS) is a 3-point underdog at Baltimore (10-5 ATS).

Both teams are coming off pivotal wins and both are jockeying for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. But it was the Ravens' impressive performance in San Francisco that's pushed four from our group to back Baltimore. Trenni has faith that Miami will prevail.

Other one-sided action

The Rams are laying 5.5 on the road against the Giants. L.A. is getting three bets.

The 49ers are -13 at Washington and getting two bets. Tampa Bay and Chicago are both short favorites at home. Both are getting two bets. And Green Bay is getting two bets at +1.5 in Minnesota.