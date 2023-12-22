NBC Sports Boston's Week 16 picks: Lopsided action on Patriots-Broncos originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

After another perfect week, John Tomase has created some space atop the leaderboard.

He simply cannot be stopped and now has a three-game lead on Amina Smith and is up 3.5 games on Ted Johnson.

Here's a look at the current standings for our 2023 NFL picks contest:

Let's get to this week's picks:

Week 16 Trends

Fading the Patriots

That's what everyone is doing. Which also means they won't be gaining ground on our leader because -- as we know -- Tomase always picks against the Pats.

We've got FIVE Broncos backers this week at -7. And no one is betting on the Patriots to keep Sunday night's game within a touchdown.

Other lopsided action

Jake Browning has made believers out of a good chunk of this group over the past few weeks. He once again has three backers with the Bengals -2 at Pittsburgh. The Steelers are getting no love, even with Mason Rudolph replacing Mitch Trubisky at QB.

The Lions have also fallen back into favor after their dominant win last Saturday. Detroit gets two backers at -3 in Minnesota. Jared Goff is back on the road, but still in a dome.

Game of the week

The best matchup is probably Ravens vs. 49ers on Monday night. However, Miami vs. Dallas is the most popular game to bet in our group. We've got three backers on the Cowboys at +1 and just two on the Dolphins.

Ironically, both teams have stunk against teams with winning records, so there's a chance this game ends in a tie or a push.