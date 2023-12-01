NBC Sports Boston's Week 13 picks: Can Zappe spark a Patriots upset? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

We had FOUR perfect cards in Week 12, including a 3-0 slate from first-place John Tomase.

Amina Smith jumped into second with a perfect week, while Trenni Casey and Michael Felger both moved up after going 3-0.

Here's a look at the current standings:

Let's get to this week's picks:

Week 13 Trends

Can Zappe get Patriots their third cover of season?

The Patriots rank 31st in the NFL with a 2-9 ATS record (only Carolina is worse at 1-8-2). That's the only logical reason for a disappointing Chargers team to be favored -- on the road, no less -- by more than five points.

It appears Bailey Zappe will get the start for New England, which has given Felger enough reason to take the Patriots this week at +5.5.

It should be noted that our Patriots insiders, Phil Perry and Tom E. Curran, are both on the Chargers along with Tomase.

All eyes on ... Texans-Broncos?

It's the most popular game of the week on our board, with four people backing the Broncos at +3 and two on the Texans.

Denver was actually favored by a field goal before the season started, but the emergence of C.J. Stroud and a respectable Houston offense has moved this line almost seven points.

Game of the Week

The head-scratching line of the week for most bettors is the 49ers being favored by three on the road at the 10-1 Eagles.

It's sharp. It probably doesn't make sense. Yet only two from our group are taking Philadelphia +3. Meanwhile, Amina is on the 49ers, who do have a rest advantage having not played since Thanksgiving.

Philly is also in a tough spot with Dallas on deck in Week 14.