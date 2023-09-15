NBC Sports Boston's NFL Week 2 picks: Patriots vs. the world? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Let's start with a quick recap of Week 1: The Breakdown Boys brought the noise as both Phil Perry and Ted Johnson went a perfect 3-0. Both had the Packers (no sweat) and the Eagles (major sweat).

Here's an updated look at our standings:

Their pursuit of perfection continues with Ted once again fading the Patriots and leaning on the Packers, plus hoping the Browns' dominating season opener wasn't a fluke. Phil continues his love for the Lions, while adding the Saints and Rams to the mix.

Let's get to this week's picks:

Week 2 Trends

Felger, Patriots taking on the world

Once again, the most popular matchup involves the Patriots. Four of our colleagues are the taking road favorite Miami, which was -2.5 on the lookahead line but closed -3 at our deadline Thursday night. Notorious Patriots fanatic Mike Felger is the lone wolf, selecting New England to cover +3.

This is the first time the Dolphins have been favored in Foxboro since 2002. It's also the first time in twenty years that the Patriots have been underdogs in each of their first two games. But -- and you might have heard this at some point this week -- Tua Tagovailoa is 4-0 against Bill Belichick.

More Packers backers

After the group went 3-0 betting Green Bay last week, we once again have three picks on the Packers and no belief in the Falcons. That shouldn't be too surprising considering we have two Packers fans in the mix.

We had some interesting line movement in this matchup: The Falcons opened as favorites (-1.5) before the Packers moved to favorites on Wednesday (-2), then the line slide back to Atlanta at -1.5 as of Thursday night.

Something else you might have heard this week: Falcons QB Desmond Ridder has never lost a home game in his NFL (3-0) and college career (26-0).

West Coast, best coast?

The AFC West is getting a ton of love this week. In total, we've got two picks on the Raiders, Chiefs and Chargers (all on the road) and one selection on the Broncos.

That's seven bets on the AFC West and just one against, with Amina taking the Bills to cover -8.5 versus the Raiders.

Two games we were too afraid to touch