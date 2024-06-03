NBC Sports Boston to provide complete, multi-platform coverage of Celtics-Mavericks in 2024 NBA Finals originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

NEEDHAM, MA, June 3, 2024 – The Boston Celtics have advanced to the 2024 NBA Finals to take on the Dallas Mavericks and NBC Sports Boston -- home of the most comprehensive local coverage of the Celtics -- will continue to bring fans the most robust local coverage of the series. Throughout the Finals, NBC Sports Boston’s multi-platform coverage will include live programming originating from both Boston and Dallas; live pregame, halftime, and postgame shows; daily preview, opinion, and analysis programs; in-depth online coverage from NBCSportsBoston.com; special podcast episodes; enhanced social media content; and more. The 2024 NBA Finals tips off with Game 1 on Thursday, June 6 at the TD Garden in Boston.

NBC Sports Boston’s coverage will be highlighted by an experienced and entertaining on-air talent team including Brian Scalabrine, Mike Gorman, Eddie House, Abby Chin, Chris Forsberg, Drew Carter, and Tom Giles, along with other special guest appearances throughout the series.

To tip-off the NBA Finals excitement, NBC Sports Boston’s Celtics on-air talent team will bring viewers Live at the Finals, a special 60-minute preview show airing Wednesday, June 5 at 7 p.m. ET. Live at the Finals will provide an in-depth look at the upcoming series from all talent and will include commentary and contributions from special guests. NBC Sports Boston will also feature a second edition of Live at the Finals on June 11 at 7 p.m., originating from on-site in Dallas, as the Celtics prepare for their first road game of the series.

NBC Sports Boston will be the go-to source for all things Celtics before, during, and after each game. Each game night will feature up to 2.5 hours of pregame programming to get fans ready for the matchup. The slate of pregame programming begins with a special 30-minute Arbella Early Edition (weeknight games); followed by a 30-minute special NBA Finals edition of Celtics Post-Up presented by Eastern Propane and Oil; leading into a one-hour live Pregame show; and then a special 30-minute Boston Sports Tonight presented by Town Fair Tire. Celtics Pregame Live presented by TD Bank; Celtics Halftime Live presented by Ace Ticket; and Celtics Postgame Live presented by New England Ford Dealers, will be on-site at the home team arena in both Boston and Dallas to provide real-time coverage and analysis for every game.

In addition to evening programming surrounding each game, NBC Sports Boston’s daily coverage begins at 10 a.m. each weekday including simulcasts of Zolak & Bertrand presented by BetMGM, and Felger & Mazz presented by Supercuts. Both simulcasts will offer game previews and in-depth analysis as the series continues. In total, NBC Sports Boston will feature more than 10 hours of NBA Finals related coverage and discussion surrounding each weekday game.

NBCSportsBoston.com will provide 24/7 coverage of the NBA Finals action including daily game-day and off-day coverage from the entire NBC Sports Boston crew. New daily editions of the Celtics Talk Podcast will be available throughout the series available on the NBC Sports Boston YouTube channel, or fans’ preferred podcast platform. Fans can get all the up-to-the-minute stats, scores, analysis, and on-demand clips throughout the series on the NBC Sports Boston app, online, and via all social platforms at @NBCSBoston and @NBCSCeltics.

Boston Celtics NBA Finals coverage on NBC Sports Boston is presented by Arbella and New England Ford Dealers.

