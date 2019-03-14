NBC Sports Boston Breakfast Podcast: Are Patriots small moves better than big splashes made by other teams? originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

1:26 - The Patriots were busy yesterday, signing Phillip Dorsett, Brandon Bolden, John Simon and Jason McCourty to deals and picking up Matthew Slater's option for 2019. Michael Felger, Tom Curran, Lou Merloni and Danielle Trotta give their takes on the handful of moves.

6:21 - DJ Bean hosts a round of ‘Nailed it, or Failed it,' a game where Michael Felger, Tom Curran and Phil Perry will decide if the Cleveland Browns, New York Jets and Oakland Raiders have nailed their free agent signings or failed with them.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

11:35 - A. Sherrod Blakely, Michael Holley and Lou Merloni debate if the Celtics can take the success from their West Coast road trip and use it to finish strong down the stretch.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.