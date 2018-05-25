NBC Sports Boston Breakfast Pod: Celtics-Cavs Game 6 preview; Did the NFL get it right?

On today's edition of the Breakfast Pod: The Celtics aim to finish off the Cavaliers in Game 6, the NFL announces a new National Anthem policy, and Dustin Pedroia is returning to the Sox.

1:24 - With the Celtics one win away from heading to the Finals, Chris Mannix joins Michael Holley and Lou Merloni to give his bold predictions and stresses the importance of a strong start.

6:20 - Albert Breer, Tom Curran and Michael Holley tackle the discussion on the NFL's new policy on the National Anthem and reveal how the decision was made by the league.

10:52 - With Dustin Pedroia returning to the Red Sox, Evan Drellich, Steve Buckley and Mike Giardi debate if the second baseman can be the key player for the team that he always has been.

