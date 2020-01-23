NBC SPORTS BAY AREA SURROUNDS SUPER BOWL LIV WITH MULTIPLATFORM, WEEK-LONG COVERAGE FROM MIAMI

NBC Sports Bay Area to Provide 40+ Hours of Super Bowl Related Coverage

"49ers Central," "49ers Press Conference," "49ers Insider" and "The Daily Line"

Originating from Miami, Coverage Kicks Off Monday, Jan. 27

"49ers Pregame Live" and "49ers Postgame Live" to Provide Analysis,

News and Interviews, Before and After Game on Sunday, Feb. 2

Comprehensive 49ers and Super Bowl Coverage via "MyTeams by NBC Sports"

Mobile App and NBCSportsBayArea.com Throughout Super Bowl Week

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – January 23, 2020 – NBC Sports Bay Area today announced its multiplatform coverage of Super Bowl LIV – San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs – which kicks off Monday, Jan. 27 and continues through Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 2. Over 40 hours of on-location coverage from Miami includes daily news, preview and analysis shows, press conferences and pre-and postgame shows. Plus, NBC Sports Bay Area will deliver game analysis and commentary from players, coaches and NFL insiders from Radio Row at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Throughout Super Bowl week, NBC Sports Bay Area will present live streams of its shows and daily 49ers coverage with the latest news, expert analysis and insider reports on the MyTeams by NBC Sports app and NBCSportsBayArea.com.

NBC Sports Bay Area talent reporting from Miami includes Laura Britt, Jeff Garcia, Donte Whitner, Ian Williams, Grant Liffmann, Kelli Johnson, Greg Papa, Matt Maiocco, Jennifer Lee Chan, Scott Bair and Josh Schrock. Several other special guests will bring viewers the sights and sounds of Super Bowl week, and the 49ers' preparations for the Championship Game.

NBC Sports Bay Area's Super Bowl LIV Programming Includes:

49ers Central, hosted by Laura Britt, along with contributions from analysts Jeff Garcia, Donte Whitner and Ian Williams, and reports from Greg Papa, Grant Liffmann, Kelli Johnson, Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan, airs throughout Super Bowl week. The one-hour show will preview Super Bowl LIV with news and analysis, insider reports and interviews with players, coaches, NFL insiders and special guests. Additionally, the show will present special features highlighting the sights and sounds of Super Bowl week from around Miami. 49ers Central will originate from the Dream South Beach Hotel in Miami, where viewing is free and open to the public.

49ers Press Conference, hosted by Laura Britt, begins on Super Bowl LIV media day and continues throughout Super Bowl week.

49ers Insider, hosted by Matt Maiocco, is a half-hour TV show and podcast, that features players, coaches, insiders and NFL greats providing comprehensive preview and analysis of Super Bowl LIV. The show will originate from Radio Row at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

49ers Pregame Live – a two-hour show – provides the latest Super Bowl news, player updates, a detailed game preview and analysis, and on-field pregame reports. 49ers Pregame Live is hosted by Laura Britt, along with analysts Jeff Garcia, Donte Whitner and Ian Williams, and reports from Greg Papa, Kelli Johnson and Grant Liffmann. Plus, NBCSportsBayArea.com 49ers Insider Matt Maiocco and 49ers reporter Jennifer Lee Chan will provide additional pregame coverage with up-to-the-minute game day information.

49ers Postgame Live will present comprehensive coverage following Super Bowl LIV with in-depth game analysis, interviews and player reactions, and full coverage of Coach Kyle Shanahan's and key players' press conferences. 49ers Postgame Live is hosted by Laura Britt and features detailed analysis from Jeff Garcia, Donte Whitner and Ian Williams. Matt Maiocco, Jennifer Lee Chan, Kelli Johnson and Grant Liffmann will also provide immediate postgame interviews and reactions from players and coaches.

The Daily Line, hosted by Sara Perlman, Michael Jenkins and Tim Murray, is NBC Sports Radio's weekday afternoon show.The four-hour live video simulcast focuses on sports betting and other trending sports topics, and will originate from Radio Row at the Miami Beach Convention Center from Wednesday to Friday.

NBC Sports Bay Area Digital:

MyTeams by NBC Sports Mobile app and NBCSportsBayArea.com delivers 24/7 robust Super Bowl LIV coverage; showcases NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco, Jennifer Lee Chan, Scott Bair and Josh Schrock; and provides analysis, commentary, breaking news and daily insider reports throughout Super Bowl week. MyTeams and NBCSportsBayArea.com are the most extensive local sources for live video, on-demand video, podcasts and content from the network's news programming.

MyTeams will stream interviews with players, coaches, insiders and NFL greats from Radio Row at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Plus, NBC Sports Bay Area offers live streams of its 49ers coverage to NBC Sports Bay Area subscribers, including 49ers Central, 49ers Press Conference, 49ers Pregame Live and 49ers Postgame Live, via MyTeams.

NBC Sports Bay Area Social Media platforms will present original content throughout Super Bowl week across various social media: Facebook (facebook.com/NBCSAuthentic); Instagram (NBCSAuthentic); and Twitter (@NBCSAuthentic & @NBCS49ers). Additionally, NBC Sports Bay Area will present live game-day content from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

