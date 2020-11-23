NBC Sports Bay Area announces new Warriors, Giants pre/post talent

NBCSBA announces new pre/post talent for Warriors, Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

NBC Sports Bay Area today announced a pair of on-air talent moves for its surrounding pre/postgame coverage of the Golden State Warriors and San Francisco Giants for the upcoming 2020-21 NBA and 2021 MLB seasons. Beginning December 1, Bonta Hill has been named the new host of Warriors Pre/Postgame Live, while Bay Area broadcasting legend Greg Papa will shift to Giants Pre/Postgame Live beginning next spring. The announcements were made by Matt Murphy, Senior Vice President/General Manager, NBC Sports Bay Area/California.

Born and raised in San Francisco, Hill currently hosts the popular The Morning Roast with Bonta, Kate & Joe show on Entercom’s 95.7 FM “The Game,” a position he will continue to hold in addition to his new role with NBC Sports Bay Area. A lifelong Bay Area sports fan, Hill gained his vast multiplatform experience with prior positions held at Cumulus Radio, Yardbarker, Bleacher Report, along with sports correspondent positions with the San Francisco Examiner and San Francisco Chronicle covering professional, collegiate and preps sporting events. Hill earned his degree in broadcast journalism from San Francisco State University.

In his famed, three-decade-plus career, Papa began his pro sports broadcasting journey handling radio and television duties with the Indiana Pacers from 1984-86 immediately following his graduation from Syracuse University. Papa then served as the voice of the Warriors for 11 seasons (1986-97), before moving on to San Antonio to be the lead play-by-play announcer for the Spurs (1997-2000). Papa also spent 14 years as the Oakland A’s television play-by-play announcer for a number of Bay Area’s regional sports networks from 1990-2003. He currently serves as host of NBC Sports Bay Area’s 49ers Central: Ask Papa and 49ers Game Plan, along with being the 49ers radio play-by-play announcer on KNBR AM 680 “The Sports Leader” and the 49ers Radio Network. Papa will continue to host select Warriors Pre/Postgame Live airings during the 2020-21 NBA season. Papa previously hosted Giants Pre/Postgame Live from 2010-16, a time frame highlighted by three Giants World Series championships (2010, 2012, 2014). A three-time “California Sportscaster of the Year” and San Francisco/Northern California Emmy-award winner, Papa was also play-by-play voice for the San Francisco Giants and Oakland Raiders, along with handling numerous national network assignments with ABC, NBC, ESPN and Turner Sports.

Story continues

“Greg is one of the most popular broadcasters in our region’s history and is a respected pro who has literally done it all,” said Murphy. “We look forward to delivering Greg’s vast knowledge and always-entertaining approach to our Giants coverage beginning next season. As for Bonta, his connection with Bay Area sports fans continues to grow and his passion for the NBA speaks volumes. We’re excited to have Bonta join our team as he will be an excellent addition to our insightful roster of Warriors experts.”

In addition to Hill being named NBC Sports Bay Area’s new Warriors Pre/Postgame Live host, the network also announced Warriors legend/five-time NBA All-Star Chris Mullin will return as a studio analyst for the upcoming season, along with USA Olympic Gold Medalist/former University of San Francisco women’s head basketball coach Jennifer Azzi for select telecasts.

New to Warriors Pre/Postgame Live this season will be the addition of studio analyst Dorell Wright. Wright, a standout three-point specialist, played ten seasons in the NBA, including two with the Warriors in 2010-11 & 2011-12. He earned an NBA championship with the Miami Heat in 2006 on a roster that included legendary teammates Shaquille O’Neal, Dwyane Wade, Gary Payton, Antoine Walker and Alonzo Mourning.

NOTE: For the latest upcoming 2020-21 Warriors/NBA & 2021 Giants/MLB season news, analysis, exclusive video and more, fans can visit the NEW NBCSportsBayArea.com or the “MyTeams by NBC Sports” app.

NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California, both part of NBC Sports Regional Networks, serve more than four million households in Northern California, Nevada, Southern Oregon and Hawaii. NBC Sports Bay Area, the television home of MLB’s San Francisco Giants, NBA’s Golden State Warriors, and the official regional sports network of the San Francisco 49ers, also features a robust lineup of Emmy Award-winning news, analysis and original programming. NBC Sports California offers live coverage of MLB’s Oakland Athletics, NBA’s Sacramento Kings, NHL’s San Jose Sharks and MLS’s San Jose Earthquakes. Collectively, these networks deliver more than 600 live game broadcasts per year. NBCSportsBayArea.com and NBCSportsCalifornia.com provide fans with comprehensive digital coverage of the hometown teams with original stories and content from a team of “Insiders,” breaking news, up-to-the-minute game previews/recaps, highlights and multimedia video clips. Follow both networks on social media –Twitter: @NBCSAuthentic; Instagram: NBCSAuthentic; and Facebook: facebook.com/NBCSAuthentic.