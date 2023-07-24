NBC Sports announces Big Ten studio show

NBC Sports has announced the creation of a Big Ten studio show for the 2023 college football season. B1G College Countdown will be NBC’s pregame and halftime show for that week’s primetime Big Ten game.

It was in August of 2022 that NBCUniversal and the Big Ten Conference announced a landmark seven-year deal for NBC and Peacock to become the exclusive home of the Big Ten primetime game of the week. The show will host 11 conference games and two Notre Dame games for the 2023 season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The show will be hosted by Football Night in America host Maria Taylor, former USC quarterback Matt Cassel, former Ohio State linebacker Joshua Perry, former Penn State quarterback Michael Robinson and reporter Ahmed Fareed. The premier of B1G Ten Saturday Night will see Penn State host West Virginia.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinion.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire