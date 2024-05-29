NBC Sports announces 2024 Notre Dame schedule release

Following an impressive 10-3 season and a 2023 Sun Bowl win, Notre Dame football returns for an unprecedented 34th season on NBC Sports, headlined by primetime games against Florida State (Sat, Nov. 9) and Army (Sat, Nov. 23).

In addition to the major primetime matchups, the Fighting Irish's 2024 schedule on NBC and Peacock also features games against ACC contender Louisville (Sat, Sept. 28) and historic rival Stanford (Sat, Oct. 13).

The Week 11 game against defending ACC Champions Florida State will have massive College Football Playoff implications, as Marcus Freeman's squad will welcome the Seminoles and head coach Mike Norvell to Notre Dame Stadium for a chance to even the all-time series at six apiece.

Notre Dame's tilt against Army renews a storied rivalry from Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, NY. It will be the first time the schools have met at the new Yankee Stadium since 2010. The two played 22 times at the old Yankee Stadium from 1925-1969, with Notre Dame leading the all-time series 39-8-4.

Peacock will simulcast all Notre Dame games airing live on NBC, including pre- and postgame coverage. Coverage will also be available on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App.

How can I watch College Football on Peacock ?

Notre Dame, the Big Ten and more are available all season long on NBC and Peacock. Sign up for Peacock here.

What devices support Peacock?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices.

View the full list of supported devices here.

NBC Sports’ 2024 Notre Dame Football Schedule