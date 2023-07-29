NBC Sports Analyst Joshua Perry says ‘[Luke Fickell] is the perfect coach’

A significant story at Big Ten Media Days this week was coaching turnover.

After 2022 saw zero Big Ten schools enter that week with new head coaches, this year saw four new faces: Luke Fickell at Wisconsin, David Braun at Northwestern, Ryan Walters at Purdue and Matt Rhule at Nebraska.

These coaches are guaranteed to be compared to each other as time goes on, no two more so than Fickell and Rhule.

Wisconsin fans’ confidence is sky-high that Fickell will turn out to be the better coach in the long run. If fans needed any more of it, though, some clips to come out of Big Ten Media Days can surely help.

The Zone’s Zach Heilprin sat down with former Ohio State linebacker and current NBC Sports Analyst Joshua Perry at Big Ten Media Days this week to talk about his college coach. The former Buckeye linebacker under Fickell’s words I’m sure are music to the ears of Badger fans:

Luke Fickell left a lasting impression on former Ohio State LB Joshua Perry. Find that interview and more on the latest episode of @The_Camp_WI. https://t.co/lEuZUs39XF pic.twitter.com/UXY1WdYe6b — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) July 28, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire