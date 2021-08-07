NBC Scraps 'The Ultimate Slip N’ Slide' Entirely Following Production Pause

Image via Getty/Spencer Platt

“The Ultimate Slip N’ Slide” has slipped and slid off NBC’s upcoming roster of programs.

The network scrapped the reality competition series, as shared by Deadline on Friday, after production paused on June 2 when a crew member tested positive for intestinal infection giardia. While filming was nearly done and only a week remaining, by the time the crew was forced to shut down in June, sources told Deadline that restarting would’ve been a difficult task.

NBC also intended for the show to be an Olympics tie-in, but because of the pause, its timing also wouldn’t have aligned, so it pulled it from its schedule just last week, still with the intention of completing production. Instead, “Family Game Fight” will be airing in its place.

The show was set to be hosted by funnymen Bobby Moynihan and Ron Funches, as competitors would take part in a variety of challenges on Wham-O’s outdoor game. Those in the game would compete in Human Pong, Body Bowling, Cornhole and Bocce Fall, to see who would bring home a cash prize at the end.

“The health and safety of everyone on our set is our number one priority, so out of an abundance of caution we have made the decision to stop production of Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide at the current location,” a spokesperson for NBC previously told People, after a source called the situation an “explosive diarrhea” situation.

