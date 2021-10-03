NBC Reporter Kelli Stavast Salvages Embarrassing NASCAR Interview With Verbal Dexterity

Bruce Haring
·1 min read

NBC NASCAR reporter Kelli Stavast is either hard of hearing, or a very, very quick thinker.

While interviewing driver Brandon Brown on Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama after he won his first NASCAR Xfinity Series race, Stavast had to deal with an unruly crowd. The racing fans, sensing the live cameras, broke into what’s fast becoming a popular chant at college football games in the south and midwest. The populist commentary involves President Joe Biden.

Stavast bravely soldiered on despite the obvious disruption. As an emotional Brown struggled to be heard above the crowd’s din, she interjected. “As you can hear the chants from the crowd, ‘Let’s go, Brandon.’”

NASCAR officials initially posted the interview on Twitter, but later deleted it. No reason was given as to why when pressed by reporters.

The anti-Biden chants have been increasingly heard at large public gatherings in the south and midwest, including numerous football games, at a boxing match, and the Ryder Cup golf tournament.

Perhaps the gods were angry at the Alabama crowd’s outbursts. Inclement weather has postponed today’s scheduled NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega. It will now begin on Monday, Oct. 4, at 1 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

