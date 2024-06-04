NBC reportedly looking to put MSU-Iowa game in primetime
Michigan State football reportedly could be played under the lights of Spartan Stadium.
College football insider Brett McMurphy of Action Network reported a number of games that NBC has pegged for its “preferred primetime lineup” — which included another Spartans matchup. Michigan State’s home game against Iowa on October 19 is reportedly in the mix to be put on primetime.
Michigan State already has three known primetime night games against FAU, Oregon and Purdue. All three of those games are on Friday nights and two of those (FAU and Purdue) are home matchups.
Check out the full list of “preferred primetime” games for NBC:
NBC’s preferred primetime lineup sources told @ActionNetworkHQ
Sept 21 Iowa at Minnesota
Sept 28 Illinois at Penn St
Oct 5 Michigan at Washington
Oct 12 Ohio St at Oregon
Oct 19 Iowa at Michigan St
Oct 26 Penn St at Wisconsin
Nov 2 USC at Washington
Nov 9 FSU at Notre Dame
Nov…
— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) June 3, 2024
