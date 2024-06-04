NBC reportedly looking to put MSU-Iowa game in primetime

Michigan State football reportedly could be played under the lights of Spartan Stadium.

College football insider Brett McMurphy of Action Network reported a number of games that NBC has pegged for its “preferred primetime lineup” — which included another Spartans matchup. Michigan State’s home game against Iowa on October 19 is reportedly in the mix to be put on primetime.

Michigan State already has three known primetime night games against FAU, Oregon and Purdue. All three of those games are on Friday nights and two of those (FAU and Purdue) are home matchups.

Check out the full list of “preferred primetime” games for NBC:

NBC’s preferred primetime lineup sources told @ActionNetworkHQ Sept 21 Iowa at Minnesota

Sept 28 Illinois at Penn St

Oct 5 Michigan at Washington

Oct 12 Ohio St at Oregon

Oct 19 Iowa at Michigan St

Oct 26 Penn St at Wisconsin

Nov 2 USC at Washington

Nov 9 FSU at Notre Dame

Nov… — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) June 3, 2024

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire