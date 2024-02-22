NBC replacing Jac Collinsworth as Notre Dame football play-by-play voice, per report

Jac Collinsworth is out as the play-by-play voice of Notre Dame football, according to a report from The Athletic.

NBC Sports has shown Notre Dame home games since 1991 and, last year, extended its media-rights agreement with the school through the 2029 season.

According to the report, former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett will continue on the broadcast as the color commentator, and Dan Hicks will move into the play-by-play slot. Hicks was the play-by-play voice for Notre Dame for several years starting in 2014.

As NBC moves into its college football package next year, the No. 1 team of Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge will work Notre Dame games if the team is involved in an attractive matchup.

Jac Collinsworth (left), Tony Dungy (center) and Rodney Harrison on the Sunday Night Football Final set at SoFi Stadium.

The 29-year-old Collinsworth, who is the son of “Sunday Night Football” analyst Cris Collinsworth, will continue on the pregame show “Football Night in America" and will also call other college football and basketball games for Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

Notre Dame's home opener is on Sept. 7 against Northern Illinois.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jac Collinsworth out as Notre Dame football play-by-play voice on NBC