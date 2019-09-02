NBC’s Peter King picks Packers to win NFC North over Bears

The start of the regular season means it's prediction time for writers and analysts across the NFL, and NBC Sports' Peter King always gives thoughtful answers in his Football Morning in America column.

This year, he thinks the NFC North is the toughest division to project because the Bears, Packers and Vikings are all in position for a playoff push.

In the end, he sided with the best quarterback.

"I'm betting on Aaron Rodgers, healthy and presumably challenged by Matt LaFleur, over Mitchell Trubisky," King wrote. "The Bears' defense could be the NFL's best. I'm still unconvinced about the offense, which averaged 19.5 points in the last six games last year. And heaven knows if they'll ever find a kicker who can win games. If I'm wrong, it will be because Matt Nagy figures out how to compensate for what Trubisky can't do."

He also believes the Packers defense will be improved with the additions of Preston Smith and Zadarius Smith at outside linebacker.

King doesn't think any of the NFC North teams will make it to the conference championship, but he does have Khalil Mack third on his Defensive Player of the Year award predictions behind Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan.

Bears fans might not be thrilled with what King sees in his crystal ball, but it's a more optimistic prediction than what his former employer, Sports Illustrated, printed in their NFL preview issue.

