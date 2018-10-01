NBC’s Peter King deems Mitchell Trubisky an Offensive Player of the Week

The accolades are rolling in for Mitchell Trubisky after his breakout performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

He won the heart of Chicago and changed the minds of skeptical Bears fans everywhere, and he's also getting national attention.

NBC writer Peter King named Trubisky one of his offensive players of the week in his Football Morning in America column.

"Four touchdown passes in the first 21 minutes against the Fitzlostmagic Bucs, six in all. Trey Burton, Allen Robinson, Tarik Cohen, Joshua Bellamy and Taylor Gabriel all caught TDs in the first half. Trubisky (19-26, 354 yards, 6 TD, 0 interceptions) finally looked at ease and confident. By the way, no Bear quarterback has had five touchdowns in a game in the past 60 years. Trubisky had five in the first 25 minutes of this game."

The No. 2 overall pick was also the second-highest graded quarterback by Pro Football Focus this week, behind only Jared Goff, who had a historic performance of his own.

Trubisky was particularly dominant on the deep ball, something he had struggled with entering this week.

According to PFF, he went completed seven passes that traveled more than 20 yards in the air, the most of any quarterback in any game this season.

If Trubisky can continue to hone in his accuracy, he'll be right on the path for more praise as a blossoming young quarterback.