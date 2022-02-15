NBC-only Super Bowl audience comes in at 99.2 million

The numbers are arriving, and as expected they’re significant.

Via @SportsTVRatings, the NBC-only viewership of Super Bowl LVI landed at 99.2 million. It’s an 8.2-percent increase over the Super Bowl LV TV-only audience of 91.6 million.

The Telemundo viewership long with digital viewership will drive the number higher. The game streamed on Peacock, and more and more people have ditched traditional TV for online options.

So the end result will be north of 100 million. And here’s the question I ask after every Super Bowl. With 332 million people in America, what in the hell are the other 232 million Americans doing during the Super Bowl?

