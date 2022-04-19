NBC officially announces Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark as SNF broadcast team

Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth and Melissa Stark will be the newest Sunday Night Football broadcast team, NBC announced Tuesday.

Tirico and Collinsworth who have team up for 21 NFL games since Tricio joined NBC sports in 2016, will be in the booth as Stark covers the sideline. Stark joins the network after serving as a sideline reporter for ABC's Monday Night Football and host recently a host in reporter for NFL Network since 2011.

“Sunday Night Football is destination viewing and we are thrilled to have Mike, Cris and Melissa call the action and tell the stories that football fans have come to expect from primetime TV’s #1 show,” said NBC Sports Chairman, Pete Bevacqua.

NBC "Sunday Night Football" analyst Cris Collinsworth.

The team's prime time debut will take place at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, Aug. 4 on NBC and Peacock. The three will also kickoff the NFL season Thursday, Sept. 8.

