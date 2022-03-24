NBC documentary will honor four four-time Indy 500 winners for their only sitdown

On the eve of the 106th Indy 500, “Pennzoil presents The Club” will honor the four four-time winners of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing in a documentary that will make its debut at 2 p.m. ET Saturday, May 14 on NBC.

Leading into coverage of the GMR Grand Prix NTT IndyCar Series race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, “The Club” will present the only recorded conversation with Helio Castroneves, A.J. Foyt, Rick Mears and Al Unser (a trailer of the feature is available here).

On May 30, 2021, Castroneves became the fourth four-time Indy 500 winner. The Brazlian gathered July 21 at IMS with Foyt, Mears and Unser, who died Dec. 9 after a longtime battle with cancer.

On May 29, Castroneves will try to become the race’s first five-time winner in the 106th Indy 500 with broadcast coverage beginning at 11 a.m. ET on NBC.

“This is a truly once-in-a-lifetime chance to watch and discuss sports history,” IMS president J. Douglas Boles said in a release. “For fans around the globe, it’s an epic way to start the Month of May on NBC before tuning in to the GMR Grand Prix and Helio’s historic ‘drive for five’ on Indy 500 Race Day.”

Boles arranged for the secret sitdown of the four-time Indy 500 winners shortly after Castroneves’ record-tying victory. IMS Productions had a crew on hand for a meeting that took place in downtown Indianapolis and the famous Yard of Bricks at the fabled 2.5-mile oval.

“It’s still hard for me to believe that I am a part of this group of drivers,” Castroneves said in a release. “These are drivers that I have looked up to and watched all my life and to now be standing on the same level as them is incredible. My best memories have come from winning the Indianapolis 500, there is no other race in history that has that same feeling; the feeling of a month’s long hard work all coming to an end in the best way possible.

“I will forever be grateful for the people who have helped me achieve such a monumental accomplishment because it was not just me, it was a team effort each of those four years.”

NBC documentary will honor four four-time Indy 500 winners for their only sitdown originally appeared on NBCSports.com