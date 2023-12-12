Advertisement

NBC cuts Al Michaels out of NFL playoff coverage

Barry Werner
·1 min read

Al Michaels will not be on the call for any of NBC’s three NFL playoff games.

The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reported Tuesday the network has decided not to use the great announcer this postseason.

Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will talk the viewers through two of the contests.

The third game will be assigned to NBC’s No. 1 college team, Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge, along with sideline reporter Kathryn Tappen, who will be on the call.

 

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire