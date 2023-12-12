NBC cuts Al Michaels out of NFL playoff coverage

Al Michaels will not be on the call for any of NBC’s three NFL playoff games.

The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reported Tuesday the network has decided not to use the great announcer this postseason.

NEWS: Al Michaels out on NBC playoff coverage, The Post has learned.https://t.co/7HXpbzvY4o — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) December 12, 2023

Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will talk the viewers through two of the contests.

The third game will be assigned to NBC’s No. 1 college team, Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge, along with sideline reporter Kathryn Tappen, who will be on the call.

