NBC to broadcast New Orleans’ 2025 Super Bowl; could Drew Brees call the game?

The NFL clarified a lot of things in its Thursday announcement of new distributions rights agreements, including the schedule of upcoming Super Bowls. What’s interesting is that the next title game hosted in New Orleans at the Superdome will be broadcast by NBC in 2025 — the same network that hired Hall of Fame-bound Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

Brees will begin his new career in the booth calling Notre Dame football games this season (he joked in a TODAY Show appearance after announcing his retirement that he’ll be impartial for every matchup, except Notre Dame’s tilt with Purdue, his alma mater) to get him more on-the-job experience, while also appearing in-studio for Sunday’s “Football Night in America” highlights segment. He’s expected to help out with this year’s coverage of the Summer Olympics and Super Bowl LVI.

If everything goes as planned, Brees could earn a promotion to the coveted “Sunday Night Football” booth, eventually replacing Cris Collinsworth upon his retirement. Collinsworth’s play-by-play partner Al Michaels has a successor in the building already with Mike Tirico, who began filling in for Michaels last season and will work closely with Brees on the Notre Dame broadcasts.

So there’s definitely a chance Brees and Tirico could be calling the next Super Bowl hosted in New Orleans, just ahead of No. 9’s induction to the Pro Football Hall of Fame (he’ll be eligible starting in 2026, and should be an easy vote-in right out of the gate). New Orleans’ next Super Bowl was originally scheduled for 2024, but between ongoing Superdome renovations and a calendar clash with Mardi Gras festivities, the decision was made to delay it a year. And as fate would have it, maybe Brees will be on hand to play a part. How’s that for a storyline?

And here are the sites and broadcasts assigned for each upcoming Super Bowl: