NBC announces Notre Dame football’s schedule for the 2024 season

You know football is right around the corner when networks are announcing when games are being played, and NBC has now done that with its schedule for Notre Dame football this fall.

The Irish’s main broadcasting partner will have seven games on its network, starting with the home game against Northern Illinois on September 7th. The next two weeks will also be aired on NBC as Notre Dame is set to face off against Miami (OH) and then Louisville.

A few weeks of hiatus then the Irish return to NBC on October 12th to take on Stanford. Florida State follows that game on November 9th, with Virginia and then Army to round out the schedule.

The 2024 Notre Dame on NBC schedule has DROPPED! 🔥 #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/hQNvOTYMTQ — Notre Dame on NBC (@NDonNBC) May 29, 2024

It’s time to start making sure that those Saturday’s are going to be free in the fall. Irish football is almost here!

