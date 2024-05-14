NBC announces first two ‘Big Ten Saturday Night’ matchups of 2024

NBC announced the first two matchups of its “Big Ten Saturday Night” slate in 2024.

The first: Fresno State at Michigan at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on Aug. 31.

The second: Colorado at Nebraska at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on Sept. 7.

Both matchups carry weight in early season out-of-conference play. Michigan enters Week 1 off its 15-0 national championship-winning 2023 season. Jim Harbaugh and most of the 2023 Wolverines are gone, but the program will still celebrate to kick off 2024.

Week 2 is a rematch of last year’s contest won by Colorado, 36-14. It’s a marquee early season game between two teams with high expectations entering the season. Nebraska looks for a big Year 2 jump under Matt Rhule, while Deion Sanders and Colorado dominate every offseason storyline.

Wisconsin hosts Western Michigan and South Dakota in weeks 1 and 2, respectively. Those matchups weren’t real candidates for a national television prime-time broadcast.

In Week 3, however, the Badgers host first-year head coach Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide. The matchup lost some luster with Nick Saban’s retirement, but Alabama will likely enter as a top-10 team. It will present Luke Fickell with an ideal opportunity for a statement win early in his second year in charge.

That contest will be on Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff,” as announced on Monday.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire