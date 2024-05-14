Advertisement

NBC announces first two ‘Big Ten Saturday Night’ matchups of 2024

ben kenney
NBC announced the first two matchups of its “Big Ten Saturday Night” slate in 2024.

The first: Fresno State at Michigan at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on Aug. 31.

The second: Colorado at Nebraska at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on Sept. 7.

Both matchups carry weight in early season out-of-conference play. Michigan enters Week 1 off its 15-0 national championship-winning 2023 season. Jim Harbaugh and most of the 2023 Wolverines are gone, but the program will still celebrate to kick off 2024.

Week 2 is a rematch of last year’s contest won by Colorado, 36-14. It’s a marquee early season game between two teams with high expectations entering the season. Nebraska looks for a big Year 2 jump under Matt Rhule, while Deion Sanders and Colorado dominate every offseason storyline.

Wisconsin hosts Western Michigan and South Dakota in weeks 1 and 2, respectively. Those matchups weren’t real candidates for a national television prime-time broadcast.

In Week 3, however, the Badgers host first-year head coach Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide. The matchup lost some luster with Nick Saban’s retirement, but Alabama will likely enter as a top-10 team. It will present Luke Fickell with an ideal opportunity for a statement win early in his second year in charge.

That contest will be on Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff,” as announced on Monday.

