NBC to again have multi-network coverage of Cup championship race

For the fifth consecutive year, NBC Sports will deliver multi-network coverage of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship, this Sunday, November 17 at 3 p.m. ET on NBC, NBCSN, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

As a complement to NBC’s primary broadcast of the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race from Homestead-Miami Speedway, Sunday’s NASCAR Hot Pass telecast on NBCSN will offer simultaneous live coverage hyper-focused on each of the Championship Four drivers.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

From the green flag to the checkered, NBCSN’s multi-window telecast will provide viewers with an isolated in-depth look at Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. as they battle for the 2019 Monster Energy Cup Series title.

NBC Sports veteran motorsports announcer Leigh Diffey will call NASCAR Hot Pass coverage on NBCSN alongside analyst and Hall of Fame driver Dale Jarrett, who won the 1999 NASCAR Cup Series title at Homestead-Miami 20 years ago.

Here are highlights of NBC Sports’ NASCAR Hot Pass simulcast on NBCSN:

Isolated cameras dedicated to each of the Championship Four drivers

Continuous team radio communication from each of the Championship Four drivers

On-air graphics highlighting point differentials and field changes between the drivers, as well an independent pane of race facts and figures to give viewers up to the minute statistics about the race.

The return of the Dale Jr. Spy Cam, which made its debut at Martinsville, which will provide a behind-the-scenes look into the broadcast booth with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Burton.

Story continues

In addition to live television coverage, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will provide live streaming coverage of NBC’s race broadcast and NBCSN’s Hot Pass presentation.