What NBA's restart in Orlando means for Knicks' position in Draft Lottery

Ian Begley, SNY.tv | Twitter |

The NBA season will resume at Disney World in Florida on July 31. The Knicks won't be there.

So what does that mean for their position for the NBA Draft Lottery?

The NBA announced that the 14 Lottery teams would be the eight teams that do not participate in the restart, like the Knicks, and the six teams that participate but do not qualify for the playoffs at the end of the regular season. In turn, their seeding and odds will be based on records through games of March 11.

For the 16 playoff teams, they would draft in inverse order of their combined records across regular season games and seeding games.

The Knicks (21-45) currently have the league's sixth-worst record, so they will remain in that position for the Lottery. So, if the Wizards went 0-8 in their regular-season games at Disney World, they wouldn't finish lower in the final standings than Charlotte, Chicago, or New York.

Under traditional format, the Knicks would have an 8.6 percent chance of landing the sixth pick and a nine percent chance of landing the top pick. They would have a 37.2 percent chance of landing a top-four pick.

ESPN reported that the Lottery will take place on Aug. 25 and the Draft will be on Oct. 15.

The Knicks have their own first-round pick and have the Clippers' first-round pick as a result of the Marcus Morris trade.

It's unclear where that pick will land because it's unknown how the standings will change for the 22 teams playing at Disney World. The Clippers currently have the league's fourth-best record.

As for the Nets, they currently have the 76ers' first-round pick and they sent their first-rounder to the Hawks in the Allan Crabbe deal. If Brooklyn manages to fall out of the playoffs, they would keep their own pick.

The Knicks, and probably most other teams, had LaMelo Ball as the top-ranked point guard on their board as of late last month. The club has also scouted Cole Anthony extensively. LaVar Ball has said publicly that he'd like it if his son was drafted by the Knicks. Aside from LaVar Ball, others in LaMelo Ball's circle would like to see the guard land with the Knicks.

Video: What are the odds that the Knicks draft LaMelo Ball?