NBA's Last Two Minute Report says refs were correct on all calls late in Celtics-Lakers

The end of the Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers game was marred by some questionable calls. But in the eyes of the NBA, there were no issues with any of the decisions made by the officials in the final two minutes.

According to our own Chris Forsberg, the NBA's Last Two Minute Report marked all the refs calls at the end of the Celtics game as correct.

NBA's Last 2 Minute Report says refs pitched a perfect game over final 120 seconds of Celtics-Lakers.



Celtics fans may find this hard to believe, but it is, in fact, what the league ruled.

The notable calls that C's fans may disagree with from the final two minutes include the following: An out of bounds call that appeared to go off of Anthony Davis' fingertip but was ruled out off the Celtics, a potential foul by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on Jayson Tatum while chasing a loose ball, and a technical foul called on Brad Stevens.

Oddly, the video review of the first play isn't referenced in the NBA's report. Perhaps because it was already reviewed by the replay center, the call wasn't included.

However, the other two calls are referenced. The potential Caldwell-Pope foul was called "incidental contact" as the two attempted to secure the ball. You can feel free to judge it for yourself via this link to the video highlight.

As for the Stevens technical, the league simply said that "all technical fouls are reviewed by League Operations", so they didn't give an in-depth explanation on that.

Celtics fans may argue that the technical is the most egregious of the calls because of when it was called. There were 15.5 seconds left in a one-point game and the Lakers had the ball. Had Anthony Davis made the technical free throw and the Lakers made two free throws after, the Celtics would've run the risk of being down two possessions instead of one.

Thankfully, Davis missed and gave the Celtics a chance to at least tie the game late. But it certainly was a tough time to assess a technical foul.

At the end of the day, the Celtics still had plenty of chances to beat the Lakers. And Tatum had a shot at a game-tying three but couldn't get off the shot and committed an offensive foul. The Celtics may have been frustrated by some calls late, but they will surely move on from these decisions ahead of their Tuesday-night clash with the Portland Trail Blazers.

