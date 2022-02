NBA's highest paid players in 2021-22: How much Steph Curry, James Harden, LeBron James make

Who are the highest paid players in the NBA this season?

The Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry, who will make almost $46 million in salary in 2021-22, is currently the highest paid player in the NBA.

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden and Houston Rockets guard John Wall are currently tied for second, at $44.3 million.

The Los Angeles Lakers' Russell Westbrook is fourth, at $44.2 million, with the Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant fifth at $42 million.

The Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James is the sixth-highest paid player in the NBA in terms of salary for the 2021-22 season at $41.2 million.

Highest paid NBA players in 2020-21 season:

Top 33 NBA salaries for 2021-2022 season:

- salary information, through Feb. 21, 2022, courtesy of hoopshype.com

What changed?: Highest paid players in 2020-21 | 2019-20 | 2018-19

James Harden is one of the highest paid players in the NBA.

Complete list of NBA player salaries

Story continues

To see Hoops Hype's complete rankings of NBA players by salary for the 2021-2022 season, click or tap here.

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Highest paid NBA players in 2021-22 season: Player rankings by salary