NBA's highest paid players in 2021-22 season: Ranking Top 25 point guards by salary
Four of the NBA's 10 highest paid players for the 2021-22 NBA season are point guards, led by the Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry, the highest paid player in the league this season at close to $46 million.
The Houston Rockets' John Wall, the Los Angeles Lakers' Russell Westbrook and the Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard are also among the NBA's highest paid players this season with Wall and Westbrook both earning more than $44 million this season.
Lillard is earning more than $39 million. The fifth highest paid point guard in the league this year is the Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving, who has a cap hit of more than $35 million.
Eight point guards will make more than $30 million this season, and 13 will make more than $20 million.
NBA's highest paid players in 2021-22 season: Top 25 point guards by salary
Rank, name, team, position, age, cap hit
1. Steph Curry, GSW, PG. 33 $45,780,966
2. John Wall, HOU, PG, 31, $44,310,840
3. Russell Westbrook, LAL, PG, 33, $44,211,146
4. Damian Lillard, POR, PG, 31, $39,344,900
5. Kyrie Irving, BKN, PG, 29, $35,328,700
6. Ben Simmons, BKN, PG, 25, $33,003,936
7. Chris Paul, PHX, PG, 36, $30,800,000
8. D'Angelo Russell, MIN, PG, 25, $30,013,500
9. Jamal Murray, DEN, PG, 24, $29,467,800
10. De'Aaron Fox, SAC, PG, 24, $28,103,500
11. Kyle Lowry, MIA, PG, 35, $26,984,128
12. Malcolm Brogdon, IND, PG, 29, $21,700,000
13. Mike Conley, UTH, PG, 34, $21,000,000
14. Fred VanVleet, TOR, PG, 27, $19,675,926
15. Lonzo Ball, CHI, PG, 24, $18,604,651
16. Eric Bledsoe, POR, PG, 32, $18,125,000
17. Terry Rozier, CHA, PG, 27, $17,905,263
18. Ricky Rubio, IND, PG, 31, $17,800,000
19. Spencer Dinwiddie, DAL, PG, 28, $17,142,857
20. Markelle Fultz, ORL, PG, 23, $16,500,000
21. Dejounte Murray, SAS, PG, 25, $15,428,880
22. Derrick White, BOS, PG, 27, $15,178,571
23. Marcus Smart, BOS, PG, 27, $14,339,285
24. Patrick Beverley, MIN, PG, 33, $14,320,987
25. Derrick Rose, NYK, PG, 33, $13,445,120
- salary information, through Feb. 23, 2022, courtesy of spotrac.com
