NBA's highest paid players in 2021-22 season: Ranking Top 25 point guards by salary

Four of the NBA's 10 highest paid players for the 2021-22 NBA season are point guards, led by the Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry, the highest paid player in the league this season at close to $46 million.

The Houston Rockets' John Wall, the Los Angeles Lakers' Russell Westbrook and the Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard are also among the NBA's highest paid players this season with Wall and Westbrook both earning more than $44 million this season.

Lillard is earning more than $39 million. The fifth highest paid point guard in the league this year is the Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving, who has a cap hit of more than $35 million.

Eight point guards will make more than $30 million this season, and 13 will make more than $20 million.

NBA's highest paid players in 2021-22 season:

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook, left, and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry are two of the highest paid players, and point guards, in the NBA in the 2021-22 season.

NBA's highest paid players in 2021-22 season: Top 25 point guards by salary

Rank, name, team, position, age, cap hit

salary information, through Feb. 23, 2022, courtesy of spotrac.com

