NBA's Charlotte Hornets to host 23XI Racing Crossover Night

The Charlotte Hornets are set to host the first-ever 23XI Racing Crossover Night when the NBA team hosts the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, Jan. 21 at the Spectrum Center.

The event will include appearances by 23XI Racing drivers Bubba Wallace, driver of the No. 23 Toyota Camry team in the NASCAR Cup Series and Kurt Busch, driver of the newly formed No. 45 Toyota Camry team. Denny Hamlin, co-owner of 23XI Racing, driver of the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota and longtime season-ticket holder will also be on hand.

RELATED: Buy tickets to 23XI Racing Crossover Night

“The Hornets and 23XI Racing have much more in common than shared ownership; our principles and mission within the community are very much aligned,” said Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “Hosting 23XI Racing Crossover Night is a tremendous way to further strengthen our bond and open up future opportunities for collaboration between our organizations and leagues.”

Fans will have the opportunity to check out a 23XI Racing showcar in the concourse and win team prizes and giveaways throughout the evening. 23XI Racing-themed in-game activations are also scheduled.

“We‘re very excited about this unique collaboration with the Charlotte Hornets and the opportunity to bring our teams together,” said 23XI Racing President Steve Lauletta. “Being based in the Charlotte region offers a natural ability for our two organizations to interact and work together in a variety of ways. As we enter our second year, we want to continue building the 23XI brand and fan base, and partnering with organizations like the Hornets allows us to introduce their fans to NASCAR, Bubba, Kurt and what we do both on and off the race track. Our hope is fans of both the Hornets and 23XI will attend and we can show the synergies between the organizations and create new fans for both teams.”

RELATED: Learn more about 23XI Racing

Tickets for 23XI Racing Crossover Night can be purchased online at hornets.com, ticketmaster.com, on the Hornets App or via phone at 1-800-4NBA-TIX.