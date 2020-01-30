How NBA's new 2020-21 salary cap projection could impact Warriors

The NBA's projected salary cap for the 2020-21 season was set at $116 million, with the luxury tax level checking in at $141 million.

But things have changed.

The new estimates are $115 million and $139 million respectively, league sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

So how might that impact the Warriors moving forward?

The assumption is that Golden State will not be able to duck below the tax line before the regular season ends, and therefore will become a "repeater tax team" this season.

The subsequent assumption is that next season, the Warriors -- no longer restricted by the hard cap -- definitely will pay the repeater tax again because of Draymond Green's contract extension kicking in, the built-in salary for a top-five pick, using the full $5.9 million taxpayer mid-level exception, dipping into their $17.2 million trade exception, etc.

So essentially -- the new estimates simply mean that the franchise most likely will end up writing a bigger check to the NBA than previously anticipated.

Owner Joe Lacob won't mind this if the Warriors -- who sport the worst record in the NBA -- are back in title contention ...

