9:25 2nd: Eric Gordon makes a 26-foot three-pointer from the right wing...

3:24 1st: Nene Hilario makes a 1-foot cutting finger roll layup shot in the...

10:29 3rd: James Harden misses a 14-foot step back jumper along the left...

6:01 2nd: P.J. Tucker makes a 23-foot three-pointer from the left corner...

6:40 3rd: Trevor Ariza misses a layup blocked by Rudy Gobert

8:52 4th: Gerald Green misses a 24-foot three-pointer from the left corner

5:45 3rd: James Harden misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the left wing

6:04 4th: James Harden misses a layup blocked by Rudy Gobert

:33.7 2nd: Chris Paul makes a 27-foot three-pointer from the right wing

8:43 1st: Chris Paul makes a 9-foot fade away jumper in the lane

7:38 1st: James Harden misses a layup blocked by Rudy Gobert

1:37 3rd: Chris Paul misses a 16-foot step back jumper from the right wing

11:37 3rd: James Harden misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the right wing

11:31 4th: Chris Paul makes a 26-foot three-pointer from the left wing assisted...

7:49 3rd: Chris Paul misses a 13-foot step back jumper in the lane

8:50 2nd: Chris Paul makes a 13-foot fade away jumper in the lane

7:38 2nd: Chris Paul makes a 26-foot three-pointer from the right wing

7:09 4th: Running dunk by James Harden

:00.7 1st: Gerald Green misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the left wing

11:17 1st: Chris Paul misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc

11:13 2nd: Chris Paul misses a layup

5:41 2nd: P.J. Tucker makes a 3-foot cutting layup shot in the lane assisted by...

8:58 3rd: Trevor Ariza makes a 1-foot cutting dunk shot in the lane assisted by...

9:41 4th: Gerald Green makes a 28-foot three-pointer from the left wing...

8:21 1st: Trevor Ariza misses a 25-foot three-pointer from the right wing

1:00 3rd: Chris Paul makes a 26-foot three-pointer from the right wing

9:45 2nd: Luc Richard Mbah a Moute misses a 23-foot three-pointer from the left...

10:55 4th: Gerald Green misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc

:01.1 2nd: P.J. Tucker makes a 27-foot three-pointer from the left wing...

7:14 1st: James Harden misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc

8:24 2nd: Luc Richard Mbah a Moute drives to the hoop for a layup assisted by...

11:02 3rd: James Harden misses a 9-foot driving floating jump shot in the lane

10:00 3rd: Chris Paul misses a 17-foot turnaround jumper from the top of the key

10:51 1st: Clint Capela makes a 2-foot cutting dunk shot in the lane assisted...

:22.2 3rd: Luc Richard Mbah a Moute misses a 19-foot jumper from the top of the...

2:03 2nd: Trevor Ariza misses a 24-foot three-pointer from the right wing

4:15 1st: James Harden drives to the hoop for a layup

3:05 1st: James Harden makes a 27-foot three-pointer from the left wing

5:48 4th: Chris Paul makes a 27-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc...

7:16 3rd: James Harden misses a layup

8:15 4th: Chris Paul misses a layup

2:49 2nd: James Harden misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the right wing

9:21 4th: Running dunk by Gerald Green

2:06 3rd: Eric Gordon misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the left wing

4:59 1st: Eric Gordon misses a 25-foot three-pointer from the right wing

3:57 1st: Nene Hilario makes a 2-foot cutting layup shot in the lane assisted...

2:36 1st: James Harden misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc

5:21 3rd: P.J. Tucker misses a 24-foot three-pointer from the right corner

4:36 2nd: James Harden makes an 8-foot driving floating jump shot along the...

8:09 4th: Eric Gordon makes a 16-foot pullup jumper in the lane

1:01 2nd: Eric Gordon misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the left wing

6:46 4th: James Harden makes a 2-foot driving floating bank jump shot in the...

2:02 3rd: Gerald Green makes a 25-foot three-pointer from the right wing

9:06 1st: James Harden misses a 22-foot jumper from the top of the arc

7:55 1st: Clint Capela misses a 2-foot cutting layup shot in the lane blocked...

5:57 1st: Eric Gordon misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc

1:09 1st: Luc Richard Mbah a Moute makes a 26-foot three-pointer from the left...

10:16 4th: P.J. Tucker makes a 27-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc...

10:36 2nd: Nene Hilario makes a 3-foot cutting layup shot in the lane assisted...

4:41 1st: Layup by Luc Richard Mbah a Moute assisted by James Harden

11:44 3rd: James Harden misses a 3-foot driving floating jump shot in the lane

6:44 2nd: P.J. Tucker makes an 11-foot turnaround hook shot in the lane...

2:01 1st: James Harden misses a layup

8:21 3rd: James Harden makes a 17-foot step back jumper from the right wing

2:28 2nd: Chris Paul misses a layup

7:35 4th: Chris Paul makes an 8-foot fade away jumper along the right baseline

4:41 3rd: Nene Hilario misses a 6-foot turnaround hook shot in the lane blocked...

:57.6 2nd: Chris Paul makes a 26-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc...

3:37 3rd: James Harden makes a 15-foot step back jumper from the left wing

7:50 1st: Chris Paul misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the right wing

11:43 2nd: Eric Gordon misses a layup

9:30 3rd: P.J. Tucker makes a 23-foot three-pointer from the left corner...

:29.5 1st: Gerald Green misses a 23-foot three-pointer from the right corner