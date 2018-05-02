Rockets lead series 1-0
Postseason
Odds:
HOU-10.5
TV: TNT
Stadium: Toyota Center
3rd Northwest
64
1st Southwest
55
Half
1234
UTA3628--
HOU2827--

Halftime Stats

24-43 (55.8%)
Field Goals
19-47 (40.4%)
8-13 (61.5%)
Free Throws
13-16 (81.3%)
8-16 (50%)
Three Pointers
4-15 (26.7%)
26
Total Rebounds
24
17
Assists
10
  • Game Stats
  • Injuries

Utah

StartersMinFG3ptFTOffDefRebAstTOStlBlkPF+/-Pts
2 Joe Ingles
F		17:055-84-60-001113002+214
15 Derrick Favors
F		11:383-40-00-012310110+116
27 Rudy Gobert
C		17:595-70-03-518901010+513
23 Royce O'Neale
G		18:372-41-21-203311001+96
45 Donovan Mitchell
G		15:262-51-32-202271103+157
BenchMinFG3ptFTOffDefRebAstTOStlBlkPF+/-Pts
99 Jae Crowder
16:012-52-31-304410003+07
10 Alec Burks
11:495-50-01-101152102+611
25 Raul Neto
6:000-20-10-001110001-30
11 Dante Exum
5:230-30-10-011200002+00
13 Tony Bradley
--------------
8 Jonas Jerebko
--------------
5 David Stockton
--------------
33 Ekpe Udoh
--------------
Inactive - Injury / Illness
Inactive - Injury / Illness
Totals24-438-168-1332326178321464
Percentages55.8%50.0%61.5%Team Rebounds: 1

Houston

StartersMinFG3ptFTOffDefRebAstTOStlBlkPF+/-Pts
4 P.J. Tucker
F		15:401-31-20-006610001+43
1 Trevor Ariza
F		12:100-20-20-001100000-110
15 Clint Capela
C		14:336-90-01-223520113-613
13 James Harden
G		18:385-111-410-1113451102-121
3 Chris Paul
G		17:183-90-10-000011102-116
BenchMinFG3ptFTOffDefRebAstTOStlBlkPF+/-Pts
10 Eric Gordon
16:482-71-20-011201111+15
12 Luc Richard Mbah a Moute
9:101-30-12-303311010-74
14 Gerald Green
6:161-21-20-000000100-113
33 Ryan Anderson
5:260-10-10-002200001+20
42 Nene Hilario
4:000-00-00-001100000-50
28 Tarik Black
--------------
5 Aaron Jackson
--------------
7 Joe Johnson
--------------
Inactive - Coach's Decision
Inactive - Coach's Decision
Totals19-474-1513-1642024104531055
Percentages40.4%26.7%81.3%Team Rebounds: 4
Game Details
Technical Fouls:
Chris Paul
(1),
Joe Ingles
(1)
Game Time: 1:03
Officials: Tony Brothers, Scott Foster, Rodney Mott, Bennie Adams

Shot Chart

  • 1st
  • 2nd
  • Total
8:53 1st: Joe Ingles makes a 28-foot three-pointer from the left wing assisted...
:43.6 2nd: Joe Ingles misses a layup
5:09 1st: Rudy Gobert dunks the ball assisted by Jae Crowder
7:21 2nd: Rudy Gobert makes a 2-foot cutting dunk shot in the lane assisted by...
5:42 2nd: Jae Crowder misses a 25-foot three-pointer from the right wing
4:28 2nd: Joe Ingles misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the right wing
11:39 1st: Derrick Favors makes a 1-foot cutting dunk shot in the lane assisted...
11:24 2nd: Alec Burks makes a 22-foot pullup jumper from the left wing assisted...
8:22 1st: Donovan Mitchell misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the left wing
7:40 1st: Royce O'Neale drives to the hoop for a dunk assisted by Donovan...
10:13 2nd: Royce O'Neale makes a 25-foot three-pointer from the left wing...
:06.3 1st: Alec Burks drives to the hoop for a layup
11:13 1st: Alley-oop dunk by Rudy Gobert assisted by Donovan Mitchell
9:44 1st: Joe Ingles drives to the hoop for a layup assisted by Donovan Mitchell
8:20 2nd: Rudy Gobert makes a 1-foot cutting dunk shot in the lane assisted by...
:58.3 1st: Jae Crowder makes a 23-foot three-pointer from the left corner...
1:09 2nd: Joe Ingles makes a 26-foot three-pointer from the right wing assisted...
9:44 2nd: Alley-oop layup by Derrick Favors assisted by Raul Neto
2:10 2nd: Rudy Gobert misses a 10-foot hook shot in the lane
10:54 2nd: Raul Neto misses a layup blocked by Eric Gordon
3:14 1st: Donovan Mitchell misses an 8-foot jumper in the lane blocked by Luc...
6:15 2nd: Dante Exum misses a hook shot
5:41 1st: Dante Exum misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the left wing
3:37 1st: Dante Exum misses a running layup
6:10 2nd: Donovan Mitchell misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the right wing
5:00 2nd: Jae Crowder misses a layup
8:05 1st: Derrick Favors misses a 6-foot floating jumper in the lane
6:51 1st: Joe Ingles makes a 27-foot three-pointer from the right wing
:04.6 2nd: Raul Neto misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the right wing
9:26 2nd: Layup by Alec Burks
8:41 2nd: Royce O'Neale misses a layup
7:50 2nd: Alec Burks makes a 2-foot cutting layup shot in the lane assisted by...
2:01 1st: Jae Crowder misses a 14-foot fade away jumper from the left wing
2:58 1st: Jae Crowder makes a 26-foot three-pointer from the left wing assisted...
3:12 2nd: Alley-oop dunk by Rudy Gobert assisted by Alec Burks
9:24 1st: Joe Ingles makes a 27-foot three-pointer from the right wing assisted...
8:02 1st: Rudy Gobert misses a 4-foot hook shot in the lane blocked by Clint...
6:49 2nd: Donovan Mitchell makes a 27-foot three-pointer from the left wing
1:59 1st: Derrick Favors makes a 3-foot tip layup shot in the lane
6:23 1st: Donovan Mitchell drives to the hoop for a layup
10:33 2nd: Royce O'Neale misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the left wing
4:12 1st: Joe Ingles misses a 29-foot three-pointer from the left wing
2:48 1st: Alec Burks drives to the hoop for a layup
:46.3 1st: Chris Paul drives to the hoop for a layup
7:53 1st: Trevor Ariza misses a 24-foot three-pointer from the right corner
8:35 1st: P.J. Tucker makes a 24-foot three-pointer from the right corner...
3:59 1st: James Harden misses a 13-foot turnaround fade away in the lane
6:26 2nd: Eric Gordon misses a 1-foot tip layup shot in the lane
:25.1 1st: Layup by Chris Paul
11:24 1st: Clint Capela makes a 2-foot cutting dunk shot in the lane assisted...
7:09 2nd: James Harden misses a layup blocked by Rudy Gobert
9:56 1st: James Harden makes an 8-foot driving floating jump shot in the lane...
7:23 1st: James Harden misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the right wing
9:55 2nd: Chris Paul misses a 16-foot pullup jumper from the left wing
1:23 1st: Gerald Green makes a 27-foot three-pointer from the right wing...
:00.4 1st: Ryan Anderson misses a 32-foot three-pointer from the left wing
10:59 1st: Chris Paul makes a 13-foot pullup jumper in the lane
1:27 2nd: James Harden drives to the hoop for a layup
9:35 1st: Chris Paul misses a 12-foot pullup jumper in the lane
11:14 2nd: Eric Gordon makes a 27-foot three-pointer from the left wing...
:26.9 2nd: Running layup by James Harden
9:34 2nd: Eric Gordon drives to the hoop for a layup
10:31 1st: Trevor Ariza misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the right wing
9:30 1st: Clint Capela misses a 1-foot tip layup shot in the lane
:56.8 2nd: James Harden hits the first free throw
2:01 2nd: James Harden makes a 28-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc
4:17 2nd: James Harden misses a 25-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc
3:43 1st: Eric Gordon misses a running layup
5:22 2nd: P.J. Tucker misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the right wing
6:00 1st: Alley-oop dunk by Clint Capela assisted by James Harden
7:58 2nd: James Harden misses a layup
2:22 1st: Chris Paul misses an 18-foot pullup jumper from the right wing
9:01 2nd: James Harden drives to the hoop for a layup
6:59 2nd: James Harden misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the left wing
:56.8 2nd: James Harden hits the second free throw
6:34 1st: Chris Paul misses a 15-foot pullup jumper from the left wing
10:39 2nd: Luc Richard Mbah a Moute misses a layup blocked by Derrick Favors
5:25 1st: Clint Capela misses a 5-foot turnaround hook shot in the lane
9:20 2nd: Gerald Green misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the right wing
4:20 1st: P.J. Tucker misses a 6-foot fade away jumper in the lane
3:29 1st: Luc Richard Mbah a Moute makes a 2-foot cutting layup shot in the...
4:48 2nd: Eric Gordon misses a layup
8:35 2nd: Alley-oop dunk by Clint Capela assisted by James Harden
7:34 2nd: Chris Paul misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the right wing
3:46 2nd: Clint Capela misses a alley-oop layup
2:57 2nd: Chris Paul misses a 12-foot pullup jumper in the lane
9:09 1st: Clint Capela makes a 2-foot cutting dunk shot in the lane assisted by...
11:42 2nd: Luc Richard Mbah a Moute misses a 24-foot three-pointer from the...
:56.8 2nd: James Harden hits the third free throw
5:22 1st: Clint Capela dunks the ball assisted by James Harden
6:30 2nd: Eric Gordon misses a 14-foot driving floating jump shot from the left...
1:43 1st: Eric Gordon misses a 24-foot three-pointer from the right corner
4:45 2nd: Clint Capela makes a 4-foot turnaround hook shot in the lane