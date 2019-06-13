Raptors lead series 3-2
Postseason
Odds:
GS-2.5
O/U211.5
TV: ABC
Stadium: ORACLE Arena
1st Atlantic
43
1st Pacific
38
8:12 2nd
1234
TOR3310--
GS326--
Last Play
- 8:12 2nd - GS
Full timeout (Timeout #2)

Game Stats

15-30 (50%)
Field Goals
14-27 (51.9%)
4-6 (66.7%)
Free Throws
7-8 (87.5%)
9-16 (56.3%)
Three Pointers
3-8 (37.5%)
12
Total Rebounds
15
10
Assists
9