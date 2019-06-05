Sign in
Terms (Updated)
Privacy (Updated)
Search
Search
Cancel
Home
Fantasy
NFL
NBA
MLB
NHL
Soccer
World Cup
Tennis
Cricket
Golf
Videos
Podcasts
NCAAF
NCAAB
MMA
Boxing
NASCAR
WNBA
NCAAW
Indycar
Motorsports
Horse Racing
Cycling
Odds
Rivals
Shop
Help
Jobs
RSS
NBA Home
Scores/Schedules
Standings
Stats
Teams
Players
Mock Draft
Yahoo Sports Experts
Shop Team Gear
Video
Odds
Tickets
Series tied 1-1
Postseason
Odds:
GS
-3
O/U
211.5
TV:
ABC
Stadium: ORACLE Arena
Toronto
1st Atlantic
36
Golden State
1st Pacific
29
12:00 2nd
Team
1
2
3
4
TOR
36
0
-
-
GS
29
0
-
-
Last Play
-
12:00 2nd
Game Stats
12-22 (54.5%)
Field Goals
10-22 (45.5%)
9-9 (100%)
Free Throws
5-6 (83.3%)
3-8 (37.5%)
Three Pointers
4-14 (28.6%)
9
Total Rebounds
10
6
Assists
7
Box Score