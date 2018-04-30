:01.1 3rd: Jayson Tatum misses a 28-foot three-pointer from the right wing

7:28 2nd: Semi Ojeleye makes a 23-foot three-pointer from the left corner...

9:50 3rd: Jayson Tatum misses a 24-foot three-pointer from the right corner

3:29 1st: Terry Rozier makes a 7-foot fade away jumper in the lane

3:49 2nd: Aron Baynes makes a 23-foot three-pointer from the right corner...

10:24 4th: Marcus Morris misses a 19-foot pullup jumper from the top of the key

1:55 1st: Marcus Morris misses a 12-foot fade away jumper along the left...

10:11 1st: Marcus Smart misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc

7:58 1st: Jayson Tatum misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the right wing

:40.9 3rd: Layup by Marcus Smart

6:03 2nd: Al Horford drives to the hoop for a dunk assisted by Shane Larkin

7:14 3rd: Marcus Smart makes a 27-foot three-pointer from the right wing...

8:49 1st: Layup by Jayson Tatum assisted by Marcus Smart

5:32 1st: Terry Rozier misses a 6-foot driving floating jump shot in the lane

8:02 3rd: Marcus Smart misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc

4:51 2nd: Layup by Jayson Tatum assisted by Al Horford

11:17 4th: Aron Baynes misses an 18-foot jumper from the left wing

:12.0 1st: Semi Ojeleye misses a 23-foot three-pointer from the right corner

11:11 2nd: Marcus Smart misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the left wing

9:43 3rd: Terry Rozier makes a 23-foot three-pointer from the left corner...

1:21 1st: Marcus Smart misses a layup

11:19 1st: Terry Rozier makes a 27-foot three-pointer from the left wing

9:18 2nd: Marcus Smart misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the left wing

7:57 3rd: Marcus Smart misses a 25-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc

11:12 4th: Marcus Smart misses a reverse layup

:00.0 1st: Terry Rozier misses a 5-foot driving floating jump shot in the lane

9:44 1st: Terry Rozier misses an 11-foot fade away jumper along the right...

10:46 1st: Jayson Tatum misses a 17-foot fade away jumper along the left...

:59.6 1st: Alley-oop dunk by Marcus Morris assisted by Terry Rozier

10:33 2nd: Jayson Tatum misses a 20-foot pullup jumper from the right wing

4:03 1st: Marcus Morris makes a 7-foot turnaround fade away in the lane

3:15 1st: Terry Rozier makes a 27-foot three-pointer from the left wing

4:27 3rd: Semi Ojeleye misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the right wing

3:14 2nd: Shane Larkin misses a layup blocked by Robert Covington

1:22 3rd: Shane Larkin makes a 26-foot three-pointer from the left wing

5:30 1st: Terry Rozier makes a 1-foot tip layup shot in the lane

4:25 2nd: Al Horford makes a 4-foot turnaround bank hook in the lane assisted...

6:30 3rd: Aron Baynes makes a 23-foot three-pointer from the left corner...

3:12 2nd: Jayson Tatum makes a 23-foot three-pointer from the left corner...

:27.5 2nd: Terry Rozier makes a 26-foot three-pointer from the right wing...

6:22 1st: Al Horford makes a 12-foot turnaround fade away along the left...

9:19 3rd: Jayson Tatum makes a 1-foot cutting layup shot in the lane assisted...

2:44 1st: Marcus Morris makes a 16-foot pullup jumper from the right wing

1:27 2nd: Jayson Tatum makes a 1-foot cutting dunk shot in the lane assisted by...

4:14 3rd: Running dunk by Jayson Tatum assisted by Al Horford

3:23 3rd: Marcus Morris misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc

:59.3 3rd: Shane Larkin misses a layup blocked by Ben Simmons

4:26 1st: Terry Rozier misses a 16-foot pullup jumper from the left wing

5:26 2nd: Shane Larkin misses a 19-foot pullup jumper from the right wing

2:31 2nd: Terry Rozier misses a layup

8:58 2nd: Marcus Morris makes a 24-foot three-pointer from the left corner...

7:44 2nd: Aron Baynes misses a 25-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc

10:27 3rd: Marcus Smart makes a 25-foot three-pointer from the right wing

8:36 3rd: Al Horford misses a hook shot

10:46 4th: Shane Larkin misses a 2-foot jumper in the lane

5:57 3rd: Jayson Tatum misses a 23-foot three-pointer from the left corner

5:59 1st: Marcus Morris misses a 12-foot fade away jumper in the lane

5:10 1st: Al Horford misses a 29-foot three-pointer from the left wing

11:43 3rd: Jayson Tatum misses a 16-foot jumper from the top of the key

6:42 2nd: Al Horford makes a 10-foot turnaround fade away in the lane

5:14 2nd: Al Horford makes a 2-foot cutting layup shot in the lane assisted by...

2:20 1st: Marcus Smart misses a 13-foot pullup jumper in the lane

1:52 3rd: Marcus Smart misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the right wing

:44.3 1st: Semi Ojeleye misses a 5-foot driving floating bank jump shot in the...

11:37 2nd: Jayson Tatum makes an 18-foot pullup jumper from the left wing...

:44.1 3rd: Marcus Morris misses a 19-foot pullup jumper from the right wing

9:59 2nd: Marcus Morris misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the left wing

1:54 2nd: Al Horford makes a 12-foot jumper along the right baseline

4:47 3rd: Alley-oop dunk by Al Horford assisted by Terry Rozier

:45.0 2nd: Terry Rozier misses a 23-foot three-pointer from the left corner