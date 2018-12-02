|Starters
|Min
|FG
|3pt
|FT
|Off
|Def
|Reb
|Ast
|TO
|Stl
|Blk
|PF
|+/-
|Pts
|F
|12:00
|1-8
|0-1
|0-0
|3
|1
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|+0
|2
|F
|10:01
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|3
|4
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|+5
|4
|C
|12:00
|4-5
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|+0
|8
|G
|10:01
|1-5
|1-1
|0-0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|+5
|3
|G
|9:32
|1-5
|1-3
|0-0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|-2
|3
|Bench
|Min
|FG
|3pt
|FT
|Off
|Def
|Reb
|Ast
|TO
|Stl
|Blk
|PF
|+/-
|Pts
|7:33
|1-3
|0-1
|0-0
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-7
|2
|3:32
|0-2
|0-1
|2-2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-7
|2
|1:33
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-2
|2
|1:33
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|-2
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Inactive - G League Team
|Inactive - Coach's Decision
|Inactive - Injury / Illness
|Totals
|11-32
|2-7
|2-2
|9
|10
|19
|6
|6
|2
|5
|6
|26
|Percentages
|34.4%
|28.6%
|100.0%
|Team Rebounds: 2
|Starters
|Min
|FG
|3pt
|FT
|Off
|Def
|Reb
|Ast
|TO
|Stl
|Blk
|PF
|+/-
|Pts
|F
|11:39
|0-3
|0-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-3
|0
|F
|6:45
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|+0
|0
|C
|7:52
|4-7
|0-0
|0-1
|5
|3
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-3
|8
|G
|12:00
|5-12
|1-3
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|+0
|11
|G
|8:56
|1-2
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|+0
|3
|Bench
|Min
|FG
|3pt
|FT
|Off
|Def
|Reb
|Ast
|TO
|Stl
|Blk
|PF
|+/-
|Pts
|8:21
|1-2
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|+4
|4
|6:31
|1-3
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|+7
|2
|5:41
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+5
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Inactive - Coach's Decision
|Inactive - G League Team
|Inactive - Injury / Illness
|Inactive - Injury / Illness
|Totals
|12-30
|3-11
|1-2
|5
|11
|16
|2
|6
|3
|2
|7
|28
|Percentages
|40.0%
|27.3%
|50.0%
|Team Rebounds: 3