5:17 1st: Steven Adams misses a 12-foot turnaround hook shot in the lane

1:35 1st: Paul George misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the right wing

11:44 1st: Paul George makes a 9-foot driving floating jump shot in the lane...

10:32 1st: Layup by Jerami Grant

7:20 1st: Jerami Grant misses a 10-foot driving floating jump shot in the lane

6:42 1st: Terrance Ferguson makes a 24-foot three-pointer from the right corner...

5:50 1st: Paul George misses an 8-foot pullup jumper along the right baseline

9:15 1st: Russell Westbrook misses a 20-foot pullup jumper from the top of the...

8:26 1st: Russell Westbrook makes a 25-foot three-pointer from the left wing

11:21 2nd: Patrick Patterson misses a 13-foot turnaround jumper along the left...

10:31 2nd: Patrick Patterson misses a 25-foot three-pointer from the top of the...

2:30 1st: Steven Adams makes an 11-foot turnaround hook shot in the lane

8:09 1st: Steven Adams makes a 7-foot driving floating jump shot in the lane...

11:19 2nd: Hamidou Diallo makes a 1-foot tip dunk shot in the lane

:00.0 1st: Dennis Schroder misses a 57-foot three-pointer from beyond midcourt

2:00 1st: Steven Adams makes a 13-foot jumper in the lane assisted by Paul...

10:00 1st: Jerami Grant makes a 2-foot cutting layup shot in the lane assisted...

8:50 1st: Terrance Ferguson misses a 23-foot three-pointer from the left corner

10:56 1st: Terrance Ferguson misses a 14-foot pullup jumper in the lane

10:54 2nd: Dennis Schroder drives to the hoop for a layup

5:45 1st: Paul George misses a 1-foot tip layup shot in the lane

5:44 1st: Paul George misses a 1-foot tip layup shot in the lane

6:14 1st: Layup by Steven Adams assisted by Russell Westbrook

3:24 1st: Russell Westbrook misses a 9-foot jumper in the lane

4:45 1st: Russell Westbrook misses a 15-foot jumper along the right baseline

9:43 1st: Paul George misses a 22-foot step back jumper from the right wing

3:17 1st: Dennis Schroder misses a 22-foot jumper from the top of the arc

:23.4 1st: Terrance Ferguson misses a 23-foot three-pointer from the left corner

10:35 1st: Paul George misses a layup blocked by Danuel House Jr.

8:36 1st: Terrance Ferguson misses a layup blocked by James Harden