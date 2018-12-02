Regular Season
Odds:
OKC-3
O/U223
TV: ABC
Stadium: Toyota Center
2nd Northwest
26
1st Southwest
28
10:27 2nd
1234
OKC224--
HOU226--
Last Play
- 10:27 2nd - HOU
Eric Gordon defensive rebound

Game Stats

11-32 (34.4%)
Field Goals
12-30 (40%)
2-2 (100%)
Free Throws
1-2 (50%)
2-7 (28.6%)
Three Pointers
3-11 (27.3%)
19
Total Rebounds
16
6
Assists
2
  Injuries

Oklahoma City

StartersMinFG3ptFTOffDefRebAstTOStlBlkPF+/-Pts
13 Paul George
F		12:001-80-10-031412001+02
9 Jerami Grant
F		10:012-30-00-013401222+54
12 Steven Adams
C		12:004-50-00-012321000+08
0 Russell Westbrook
G		10:011-51-10-011231010+53
23 Terrance Ferguson
G		9:321-51-30-001100012-23
BenchMinFG3ptFTOffDefRebAstTOStlBlkPF+/-Pts
17 Dennis Schroder
7:331-30-10-012301000-72
54 Patrick Patterson
3:320-20-12-210100000-72
6 Hamidou Diallo
1:331-10-00-010100001-22
3 Nerlens Noel
1:330-00-00-000000010-20
8 Alex Abrines
--------------
30 Deonte Burton
--------------
2 Raymond Felton
--------------
11 Abdel Nader
--------------
Totals11-322-72-2910196625626
Percentages34.4%28.6%100.0%Team Rebounds: 2

Houston

StartersMinFG3ptFTOffDefRebAstTOStlBlkPF+/-Pts
17 P.J. Tucker
F		11:390-30-20-001101101-30
4 Danuel House Jr.
F		6:450-10-10-000000010+00
15 Clint Capela
C		7:524-70-00-153811001-38
13 James Harden
G		12:005-121-30-002211111+011
10 Eric Gordon
G		8:561-21-20-002203001+03
BenchMinFG3ptFTOffDefRebAstTOStlBlkPF+/-Pts
14 Gerald Green
8:211-21-21-101100102+44
25 Austin Rivers
6:311-30-10-000000001+72
42 Nene Hilario
5:410-00-00-002200000+50
1 Michael Carter-Williams
--------------
0 Marquese Chriss
--------------
6 Gary Clark
--------------
55 Isaiah Hartenstein
--------------
2 Brandon Knight
--------------
Totals12-303-111-2511162632728
Percentages40.0%27.3%50.0%Team Rebounds: 3
Game Details
Game Time: 0:31
Officials: Tony Brothers, Michael Smith, Mark Ayotte

5:17 1st: Steven Adams misses a 12-foot turnaround hook shot in the lane
1:35 1st: Paul George misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the right wing
11:44 1st: Paul George makes a 9-foot driving floating jump shot in the lane...
10:32 1st: Layup by Jerami Grant
7:20 1st: Jerami Grant misses a 10-foot driving floating jump shot in the lane
6:42 1st: Terrance Ferguson makes a 24-foot three-pointer from the right corner...
5:50 1st: Paul George misses an 8-foot pullup jumper along the right baseline
9:15 1st: Russell Westbrook misses a 20-foot pullup jumper from the top of the...
8:26 1st: Russell Westbrook makes a 25-foot three-pointer from the left wing
11:21 2nd: Patrick Patterson misses a 13-foot turnaround jumper along the left...
10:31 2nd: Patrick Patterson misses a 25-foot three-pointer from the top of the...
2:30 1st: Steven Adams makes an 11-foot turnaround hook shot in the lane
8:09 1st: Steven Adams makes a 7-foot driving floating jump shot in the lane...
11:19 2nd: Hamidou Diallo makes a 1-foot tip dunk shot in the lane
:00.0 1st: Dennis Schroder misses a 57-foot three-pointer from beyond midcourt
2:00 1st: Steven Adams makes a 13-foot jumper in the lane assisted by Paul...
10:00 1st: Jerami Grant makes a 2-foot cutting layup shot in the lane assisted...
8:50 1st: Terrance Ferguson misses a 23-foot three-pointer from the left corner
10:56 1st: Terrance Ferguson misses a 14-foot pullup jumper in the lane
10:54 2nd: Dennis Schroder drives to the hoop for a layup
5:45 1st: Paul George misses a 1-foot tip layup shot in the lane
5:44 1st: Paul George misses a 1-foot tip layup shot in the lane
6:14 1st: Layup by Steven Adams assisted by Russell Westbrook
3:24 1st: Russell Westbrook misses a 9-foot jumper in the lane
4:45 1st: Russell Westbrook misses a 15-foot jumper along the right baseline
9:43 1st: Paul George misses a 22-foot step back jumper from the right wing
3:17 1st: Dennis Schroder misses a 22-foot jumper from the top of the arc
:23.4 1st: Terrance Ferguson misses a 23-foot three-pointer from the left corner
10:35 1st: Paul George misses a layup blocked by Danuel House Jr.
8:36 1st: Terrance Ferguson misses a layup blocked by James Harden
4:19 1st: Paul George misses a layup
2:47 1st: James Harden misses a layup blocked by Russell Westbrook
9:33 1st: Clint Capela dunks the ball
11:43 2nd: Layup by Clint Capela
11:22 1st: Clint Capela misses a layup
6:25 1st: Clint Capela misses a alley-oop layup
1:24 1st: James Harden drives to the hoop for a layup
10:13 1st: Eric Gordon misses a 30-foot three-pointer from the left wing
7:05 1st: James Harden misses a layup blocked by Terrance Ferguson
2:14 1st: Austin Rivers misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the left wing
:03.3 1st: James Harden makes a 27-foot three-pointer from the left wing
9:08 1st: Eric Gordon makes a 27-foot three-pointer from the right wing
:56.2 1st: Austin Rivers drives to the hoop for a layup
11:14 1st: James Harden misses a 23-foot three-pointer from the right corner
:32.5 1st: P.J. Tucker misses a 23-foot three-pointer from the right corner
4:11 1st: James Harden misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the right wing
5:02 1st: James Harden misses a layup
6:22 1st: Clint Capela misses a 2-foot hook shot in the lane
3:37 1st: James Harden drives to the hoop for a layup
7:45 1st: James Harden misses a 7-foot driving floating jump shot in the lane...
6:48 1st: P.J. Tucker misses a layup blocked by Jerami Grant
6:00 1st: Clint Capela makes a 2-foot cutting layup shot in the lane assisted...
7:40 1st: Layup by Clint Capela
10:42 2nd: Danuel House Jr. misses a 23-foot three-pointer from the right corner
10:45 1st: James Harden drives to the hoop for a layup
5:33 1st: Gerald Green misses a 25-foot three-pointer from the left wing
4:34 1st: Layup by James Harden
1:47 1st: P.J. Tucker misses a 23-foot three-pointer from the left corner
9:35 1st: James Harden misses a layup
11:47 2nd: Austin Rivers misses a 2-foot jumper in the lane blocked by Nerlens...
10:39 2nd: Gerald Green makes a 23-foot three-pointer from the left corner...