Bucks lead series 2-1
Postseason
Odds:
MIL
-3
O/U
216
TV:
TNT
Stadium: Scotiabank Arena
Milwaukee
1st Central
74
Toronto
1st Atlantic
86
3:13 3rd
Team
1
2
3
4
MIL
31
24
19
-
TOR
32
33
21
-
Last Play
-
3:13 3rd
-
MIL
Giannis Antetokounmpo enters game for George Hill
Game Stats
26-55 (47.3%)
Field Goals
28-59 (47.5%)
13-19 (68.4%)
Free Throws
20-23 (87%)
9-26 (34.6%)
Three Pointers
10-28 (35.7%)
28
Total Rebounds
31
20
Assists
23
Box Score