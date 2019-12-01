Sign in
Odds:
MIL
-3
O/U
221
TV:
ABC
Stadium: Wells Fargo Center
Milwaukee
1st Central
30
Philadelphia
2nd Atlantic
40
11:08 2nd
Team
1
2
3
4
MIL
30
0
-
-
PHI
38
2
-
-
Last Play
-
11:08 2nd
-
PHI
Joel Embiid defensive rebound
Game Stats
12-25 (48%)
Field Goals
15-28 (53.6%)
1-2 (50%)
Free Throws
4-5 (80%)
5-12 (41.7%)
Three Pointers
6-13 (46.2%)
9
Total Rebounds
14
8
Assists
8
Box Score