Regular Season
Odds:
MIL-9
O/U226
TV: ESPN, FSWI
Stadium: Madison Square Garden
1st Central
43
5th Atlantic
39
2:32 2nd
1234
MIL2221--
NY2415--
Last Play
- 2:32 2nd - MIL
Brook Lopez hits the first free throw

Game Stats

15-40 (37.5%)
Field Goals
14-45 (31.1%)
10-16 (62.5%)
Free Throws
8-9 (88.9%)
3-15 (20%)
Three Pointers
3-13 (23.1%)
25
Total Rebounds
27
7
Assists
7
  • Game Stats
  • Injuries

Milwaukee

StartersMinFG3ptFTOffDefRebAstTOStlBlkPF+/-Pts
34 Giannis Antetokounmpo
F		15:146-90-01-318902202+713
22 Khris Middleton
F		13:191-81-61-101111102-44
11 Brook Lopez
C		14:133-61-43-302201011-310
6 Eric Bledsoe
G		13:240-20-01-203322000-31
13 Malcolm Brogdon
G		10:552-41-12-231421100+67
BenchMinFG3ptFTOffDefRebAstTOStlBlkPF+/-Pts
3 George Hill
13:380-20-20-002220002+50
21 Tony Snell
7:460-10-00-000000010+90
7 Thon Maker
7:153-60-21-301100021+77
5 D.J. Wilson
6:140-00-01-201100002-31
23 Sterling Brown
5:220-20-00-002200001-10
24 Pat Connaughton
--------------
9 Donte DiVincenzo
--------------
20 Jason Smith
--------------
Inactive - G League Team
Inactive - Injury / Illness
Inactive - G League Team
Inactive - Coach's Decision
Totals15-403-1510-164212577441143
Percentages37.5%20.0%62.5%Team Rebounds: 8

New York

StartersMinFG3ptFTOffDefRebAstTOStlBlkPF+/-Pts
20 Kevin Knox
F		14:313-81-34-421300002+411
32 Noah Vonleh
F		12:430-10-00-016700012+40
00 Enes Kanter
C		15:133-61-23-321301101-110
3 Tim Hardaway Jr.
G		16:243-121-31-207711102+28
1 Emmanuel Mudiay
G		16:012-60-20-000032000+34
BenchMinFG3ptFTOffDefRebAstTOStlBlkPF+/-Pts
14 Allonzo Trier
8:092-40-00-002201001-84
21 Damyean Dotson
7:070-00-00-001121002-60
42 Lance Thomas
6:570-10-00-000001102-80
23 Trey Burke
5:271-40-00-020210000-72
2 Luke Kornet
4:480-30-30-002200000-30
8 Mario Hezonja
--------------
5 Courtney Lee
--------------
11 Frank Ntilikina
--------------
Inactive - G League Team
Inactive - Injury / Illness
Inactive - Injury / Illness
Totals14-453-138-97202777311239
Percentages31.1%23.1%88.9%Team Rebounds: 3
Game Details
Game Time: 0:55
Officials: James Capers, Matt Boland, Tony Brown

Shot Chart

  • 1st
  • 2nd
  • Total
:00.4 1st: George Hill misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the left wing
3:30 1st: Khris Middleton misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the right wing
11:41 1st: Brook Lopez misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the left wing
1:06 1st: Giannis Antetokounmpo drives to the hoop for a layup
10:24 1st: Giannis Antetokounmpo misses a dunk
11:31 2nd: Giannis Antetokounmpo makes a 17-foot jumper from the right wing
5:52 1st: Giannis Antetokounmpo misses a 1-foot tip layup shot in the lane
5:14 1st: Sterling Brown misses a 2-foot cutting layup shot in the lane
8:02 2nd: Giannis Antetokounmpo misses a 10-foot turnaround fade away bank jump...
9:04 2nd: Running dunk by Giannis Antetokounmpo
10:20 1st: Malcolm Brogdon makes a 23-foot three-pointer from the left corner
3:30 2nd: Player misses a jumper in the lane
6:35 1st: Giannis Antetokounmpo makes a 20-foot jumper from the left wing
10:23 2nd: Layup by Thon Maker assisted by Malcolm Brogdon
1:52 1st: Thon Maker misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the left wing
:35.8 1st: Malcolm Brogdon misses an 8-foot driving floating jump shot in the...
3:27 2nd: Giannis Antetokounmpo drives to the hoop for a layup
8:35 1st: Khris Middleton misses a 20-foot jumper from the top of the key
11:12 1st: Layup by Malcolm Brogdon assisted by Eric Bledsoe
:29.2 1st: Thon Maker misses a 23-foot three-pointer from the right corner
9:57 1st: Malcolm Brogdon misses a dunk blocked by Noah Vonleh
4:49 2nd: Brook Lopez misses a 25-foot three-pointer from the right wing
4:03 1st: Khris Middleton makes a 25-foot three-pointer from the right wing
5:15 2nd: Khris Middleton misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the right wing
4:22 2nd: George Hill misses a 24-foot three-pointer from the right wing
7:44 2nd: Tony Snell misses a layup
3:18 1st: Sterling Brown misses a layup
7:01 1st: Khris Middleton misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the right wing
6:11 1st: Khris Middleton misses a 10-foot fade away jumper in the lane
6:17 2nd: Brook Lopez makes a 16-foot turnaround fade away from the right wing...
9:27 2nd: Thon Maker makes a 15-foot jumper in the lane assisted by George Hill
4:39 1st: Brook Lopez misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the left wing
4:01 2nd: Eric Bledsoe misses a reverse layup
:25.1 1st: Thon Maker makes a 1-foot cutting layup shot in the lane assisted by...
8:15 1st: Brook Lopez makes a 27-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc...
9:56 2nd: Giannis Antetokounmpo drives to the hoop for a layup assisted by...
9:18 1st: Brook Lopez drives to the hoop for a dunk
2:58 2nd: Khris Middleton misses a 24-foot three-pointer from the left corner
3:04 1st: Thon Maker misses a layup
3:49 2nd: Khris Middleton misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the left wing
5:56 1st: Eric Bledsoe misses a layup
2:57 1st: Allonzo Trier makes a 10-foot fade away jumper in the lane assisted...
1:29 1st: Allonzo Trier makes an 8-foot floating jumper in the lane
4:18 1st: Noah Vonleh misses a layup
3:38 2nd: Tim Hardaway Jr. misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the left wing
10:30 2nd: Enes Kanter misses a layup blocked by Tony Snell
6:35 2nd: Kevin Knox misses a 10-foot hook shot in the lane
8:51 1st: Emmanuel Mudiay misses a 25-foot three-pointer from the left wing
9:47 2nd: Tim Hardaway Jr. misses a 20-foot jumper from the top of the key
11:22 1st: Tim Hardaway Jr. misses a 20-foot jumper from the left wing
:53.4 1st: Trey Burke makes a 21-foot jumper from the right wing
7:47 1st: Tim Hardaway Jr. makes a 10-foot pullup jumper along the right...
5:50 1st: Tim Hardaway Jr. makes a 23-foot three-pointer from the right corner...
7:54 2nd: Tim Hardaway Jr. misses a 16-foot pullup jumper from the top of the...
10:06 1st: Kevin Knox misses a 21-foot jumper from the right wing
9:43 2nd: Layup by Enes Kanter
2:24 1st: Kevin Knox misses a 22-foot pullup jumper from the right wing
3:15 2nd: Enes Kanter misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc
7:18 1st: Kevin Knox makes a 23-foot three-pointer from the left corner...
1:36 1st: Allonzo Trier misses an 18-foot step back bank jump shot from the top...
10:57 1st: Kevin Knox misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the left wing
8:25 1st: Tim Hardaway Jr. misses a 17-foot jumper from the right wing
4:17 1st: Layup by Kevin Knox
4:32 2nd: Emmanuel Mudiay misses a 15-foot jumper in the lane
5:04 1st: Emmanuel Mudiay drives to the hoop for a dunk assisted by Damyean...
5:29 2nd: Enes Kanter makes a 26-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc...
8:42 2nd: Emmanuel Mudiay misses a 25-foot three-pointer from the left wing
7:00 2nd: Tim Hardaway Jr. makes a 21-foot jumper from the right wing
4:15 2nd: Running layup by Kevin Knox assisted by Tim Hardaway Jr.
10:03 2nd: Layup by Enes Kanter assisted by Trey Burke
7:35 2nd: Allonzo Trier misses a layup
3:11 1st: Emmanuel Mudiay misses a layup
6:01 2nd: Tim Hardaway Jr. misses a 23-foot three-pointer from the right corner
9:37 1st: Emmanuel Mudiay makes a 10-foot fade away jumper from the left wing
6:01 1st: Tim Hardaway Jr. misses a layup blocked by Brook Lopez
9:17 2nd: Trey Burke misses a 13-foot floating jumper in the lane
10:42 1st: Tim Hardaway Jr. misses a 22-foot pullup jumper from the left wing
:05.1 1st: Luke Kornet misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc
4:24 1st: Kevin Knox misses a 22-foot three-pointer from the left corner
3:48 1st: Luke Kornet misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc
9:00 1st: Enes Kanter misses a 5-foot hook shot in the lane
11:40 2nd: Luke Kornet misses a 23-foot three-pointer from the left corner
10:35 2nd: Trey Burke misses an 11-foot floating jumper in the lane blocked by...
5:25 1st: Tim Hardaway Jr. misses a 13-foot floating jumper in the lane
9:13 2nd: Trey Burke misses a layup blocked by Thon Maker
8:13 2nd: Lance Thomas misses a 21-foot jumper from the top of the key