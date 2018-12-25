:00.4 1st: George Hill misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the left wing

3:30 1st: Khris Middleton misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the right wing

11:41 1st: Brook Lopez misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the left wing

1:06 1st: Giannis Antetokounmpo drives to the hoop for a layup

10:24 1st: Giannis Antetokounmpo misses a dunk

11:31 2nd: Giannis Antetokounmpo makes a 17-foot jumper from the right wing

5:52 1st: Giannis Antetokounmpo misses a 1-foot tip layup shot in the lane

5:14 1st: Sterling Brown misses a 2-foot cutting layup shot in the lane

8:02 2nd: Giannis Antetokounmpo misses a 10-foot turnaround fade away bank jump...

9:04 2nd: Running dunk by Giannis Antetokounmpo

10:20 1st: Malcolm Brogdon makes a 23-foot three-pointer from the left corner

3:30 2nd: Player misses a jumper in the lane

6:35 1st: Giannis Antetokounmpo makes a 20-foot jumper from the left wing

10:23 2nd: Layup by Thon Maker assisted by Malcolm Brogdon

1:52 1st: Thon Maker misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the left wing

:35.8 1st: Malcolm Brogdon misses an 8-foot driving floating jump shot in the...

3:27 2nd: Giannis Antetokounmpo drives to the hoop for a layup

8:35 1st: Khris Middleton misses a 20-foot jumper from the top of the key

11:12 1st: Layup by Malcolm Brogdon assisted by Eric Bledsoe

:29.2 1st: Thon Maker misses a 23-foot three-pointer from the right corner

9:57 1st: Malcolm Brogdon misses a dunk blocked by Noah Vonleh

4:49 2nd: Brook Lopez misses a 25-foot three-pointer from the right wing

4:03 1st: Khris Middleton makes a 25-foot three-pointer from the right wing

5:15 2nd: Khris Middleton misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the right wing

4:22 2nd: George Hill misses a 24-foot three-pointer from the right wing

7:44 2nd: Tony Snell misses a layup

3:18 1st: Sterling Brown misses a layup

7:01 1st: Khris Middleton misses a 26-foot three-pointer from the right wing

6:11 1st: Khris Middleton misses a 10-foot fade away jumper in the lane

6:17 2nd: Brook Lopez makes a 16-foot turnaround fade away from the right wing...

9:27 2nd: Thon Maker makes a 15-foot jumper in the lane assisted by George Hill

4:39 1st: Brook Lopez misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the left wing

4:01 2nd: Eric Bledsoe misses a reverse layup

:25.1 1st: Thon Maker makes a 1-foot cutting layup shot in the lane assisted by...

8:15 1st: Brook Lopez makes a 27-foot three-pointer from the top of the arc...

9:56 2nd: Giannis Antetokounmpo drives to the hoop for a layup assisted by...

9:18 1st: Brook Lopez drives to the hoop for a dunk

2:58 2nd: Khris Middleton misses a 24-foot three-pointer from the left corner

3:04 1st: Thon Maker misses a layup

3:49 2nd: Khris Middleton misses a 27-foot three-pointer from the left wing